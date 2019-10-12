David Harbour took to the Saturday Night Live stage over the weekend as the week's guest host, and aside from being a legitimately delightful and funny host, he also had some people getting a little hot under the collar.

As it turns out, the Stranger Things star has some seriously impressive arms, and he is very tall. In other words, there are more than a few viewers would could barely contain themselves over how unexpectedly hot he was.

In one sketch, Harbour plays a SoulCycle teacher instructor named Deacon who "has an addiction, to pushing myself. And cocaine." And fans seem to have an addiction to his biceps.

Rocking his long hair in a tied-back man bun and flaunting his arms in a sleeveless top, Harbour sent some fans into a tailspin.

Seriously, there was no end to the excitement, and a few fans got a bit NSFW with their love (and desire) for the actor.

I know this soul cycle skit isn’t supposed to be arousing but..... david harbour’s arms..... Please kill me pic.twitter.com/B2dgc6wfcX — ˖ 𝖽𝖺𝗏𝗂𝖽 𝗁𝖺𝗋𝖻𝗈𝗎𝗋’𝗌 𝗐𝗁𝗈𝗋𝖾 ⁺⑅♡ (@ickobel) October 13, 2019

Can we talk about David Harbour's enormous arms?? 😍😍😍😍 #SNL — Boar on the Floor! (@RAAVAKHALEESI) October 13, 2019

*goes to sleep thinking of David Harbour’s arms in that SoulCycle sketch*#snl — AndyLincoln's Finger (@Lincolns_Finger) October 13, 2019

Okay, but.. David Harbour could like.... get it 🥳 — Bianca Castellar Calvani (@stellargalb) October 13, 2019

david harbour’s arms david harbour’s arms david harbour’s arms david harbour’s arms david harbour’s arms david harbour’s arms ... #snlpic.twitter.com/RVzhp2UniP — g i n a | saw THE KING (@shadesoftimmyt) October 13, 2019

so nowwwww everyone has the hots for David Harbour 🤔🧐 he’s always been hot af 😌 — Emely Alexia 👻 (@EmelyVickery) October 13, 2019

good morning to david harbour's arms only pic.twitter.com/976RvJE5HM — sᴀʀᴀ (@_amateursleuth) October 13, 2019

Great to see David Harbour host #SNL tonight. He was great! Especially great to see him dressed exactly like Snake Plissken in the Soul Cycle sketch. pic.twitter.com/oncHWyOogR — Chad Byers (Undead Johnny host of WOWMS) (@WOWMonstershow) October 13, 2019

David Harbour in a navy uniform. Uhhhhhhhh 😍 — Melissa ⎊ (@TheDoctorStark) October 13, 2019

my tl is just david harbour . arms . good — maria but make it spooky 🕸 (@julietslafleur) October 13, 2019

A few of his other sketches seemed to have the same effect, including one where he played a sexy school principal.

Actually, he played a regular school principal but that didn't stop people from drooling.

David Harbour really exposes my daddy issues — Hannah Jones (@Hannahjones897) October 13, 2019

Ok but blonde teacher David Harbour is a snack #snl — Jenn (@chocek) October 13, 2019

david harbour as a school principal..... can like get it. — ‏ً (@limanuelmiranda) October 13, 2019

David Harbour playing the Principal in the school skit... f*** me — Autumn Babey 💖🏳️‍🌈 (@fudgefire) October 13, 2019

ok but david harbour lowkey hot dressed as this principal on snl... 😰 — nick (@pixturesofgirls) October 13, 2019

He also played an old Italian grandmother who gets hot and heavy with her elderly husband (played by Kate McKinnon) while cooking pasta in front of their horrified grandkids.

Although fans watching at home didn't seem to be nearly as horrified.

@ThirstAidKit Did you just see how Kate McKinnon climbed David Harbour like a tree? 👀💦🤯 I’m feeling a lot of things — Sara_The_Beara (@heyheysarajay) October 13, 2019

How do I get David Harbour to toss me around the kitchen and let me shove my fingers in his mouth like Kate McKinnon — ⭐️🔥 (@hunnyswamp) October 13, 2019

Did we really need to see David Harbour and Kate McKinnon playing gender flipped horny Italian grandparents? I think by the end of the sketch I was convinced we did #SNL — UntemperedTelevision (@UntemperedTV) October 13, 2019

#SNL



Never knew I needed Kate McKinnon shoving her sauce filled finger in David Harbour's mouth then jumping on him and dry humping and awkwardly kissing him as much as I did but here I am ready to rewatch as many times as possible pic.twitter.com/aJay8p0yNZ — olivia 🌹🦋 (@LIVtheVIRGO) October 13, 2019

Good work, Sheriff Hopper, you truly won the internet tonight, sir.

SNL airs live coast-to-coast on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

