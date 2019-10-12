David Harbour Shows Off His Massive Arms on 'Saturday Night Live' and Fans Can't Keep it Together
David Harbour took to the Saturday Night Live stage over the weekend as the week's guest host, and aside from being a legitimately delightful and funny host, he also had some people getting a little hot under the collar.
As it turns out, the Stranger Things star has some seriously impressive arms, and he is very tall. In other words, there are more than a few viewers would could barely contain themselves over how unexpectedly hot he was.
In one sketch, Harbour plays a SoulCycle teacher instructor named Deacon who "has an addiction, to pushing myself. And cocaine." And fans seem to have an addiction to his biceps.
Rocking his long hair in a tied-back man bun and flaunting his arms in a sleeveless top, Harbour sent some fans into a tailspin.
Seriously, there was no end to the excitement, and a few fans got a bit NSFW with their love (and desire) for the actor.
A few of his other sketches seemed to have the same effect, including one where he played a sexy school principal.
Actually, he played a regular school principal but that didn't stop people from drooling.
He also played an old Italian grandmother who gets hot and heavy with her elderly husband (played by Kate McKinnon) while cooking pasta in front of their horrified grandkids.
Although fans watching at home didn't seem to be nearly as horrified.
Good work, Sheriff Hopper, you truly won the internet tonight, sir.
SNL airs live coast-to-coast on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.
