Dying to know what happened to Chief Hopper on Stranger Things? So is David Harbour!

The leading man behind the character visited Late Night With Seth Meyers on Monday, where he discussed the mysterious ending of season three. Namely [warning: spoiler alert] when Hopper seemingly disappears in the blast that destroyed the Russians' machine, under Starcourt Mall, designed to reopen the gateway between reality and the Upside Down.

"I always knew that Hopper had to make a sacrifice. He's a jerk and he needs to pay for that in some way," Harbour explained during his visit. "So, I thought he'd make the sacrifice and then the script came out and… at the end, [in] the post-credits scene there's 'the American.' And I'm like, 'Oh, clearly I'm the American.' …And then, I haven't gotten many phone calls."

After expressing how adrift he feels, the 44-year-old actor decided to take action and, right then and there, FaceTimed the Duffer Brothers, the creators of the show.

"I have a question, what's up, Ross? I'll let you guys answer to the camera, but the question is: Am I dead? Is Hopper dead?" Harbour asked the pair on the air.

"I mean, we're still figuring it out, David," Ross Duffer responded on the phone, as the audience laughed at the exchange.

"You guys are a lot of help, thanks," Harbour responded. "Really wonderful work. Good luck with season four. Love you guys, love you, bye." As soon as he got off the phone, Harbour playfully shook his head in dismay and added, "Awful, awful."

However, he later made it clear that he has nothing but love and support for the show, stating: "I love this show so much. It's a fantastic show. I love the show."

ET chatted with Harbour at the season three premiere in July, where he echoed the same sentiments regarding Hopper's possible future on the series, admitting he naturally wants to return.

"I mean, I have no idea! I have no idea!" he said with a laugh on the red carpet. "I mean that, of course, is my hope too. It seems pretty crazy though. You know, that machine went off and blew up and Hopper seemed to be trapped there. He did glance around a little bit, but he seemed to be trapped and the machine exploded. And then you cut to, what was it? It starts with a 'K' or something - some town in Russia, right? Where there's some American and there's some other prisoner. I don't know, I mean, it seems strange. I don't know how though."

Whether or not the chief of Hawkins is returning, the hit show certainly is. Late last month, Netflix announced that they'd greenlit another season and added an ominous tagline which seems to reference The Wizard of Oz: "We're not in Hawkins anymore."

See more on the show below.

