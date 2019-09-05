Sadie Sink can't wait to see what's in store for Stranger Things.

"I'm excited to see what they do in the next season," the 17-year-old actress told ET at Vanity Fair's Best Dressed List party at Saks Fifth Avenue's restaurant L'Avenue in New York City on Thursday. Netflix has yet to officially announced a fourth season of the supernatural drama, but Sink already knows how she would like it to go.

"I just want to see them in high school, being normal kids. I feel like that's what all of us want at this point," she expressed, adding, "We've been through enough, let them have a break."

When asked if the rumors are true that a fourth season would be the last, Sink said she didn't know.

"I can't confirm or deny because I really don't know," Sink replied. But one thing she does know, is how much she loves her cast mates and running into them at other events.

"When we're on set, it's actually funny because we're all wearing the same clothes every single day. We're in our costumes," she shared about their on-site attire. "When I see them at events like this, all glammed up, it's so weird. It's like, 'Oh my god, you're not in your '80s hair and costumes.'"

As for her look for the night, the darling red head looked beautiful in a black Kate Spade sparkly two-piece with platform heels.

"At events like these when you get to have fun with hair and makeup and collaborate with cool designers, that's when I feel most stylish," Sink shared.

For more on Sink and what the rest of the Stranger Things cast previously told ET about season four, watch below.

