'Stranger Things' Renewed for Season 4: 'We're Not in Hawkins Anymore'

We haven't seen the last of the Upside Down!

On Monday, Netflix announced that they've greenlit a fourth season of the nostalgia-soaked sci-fi show Stranger Things, which shouldn't come as a surprise to fans after it smashed in-house records for the streaming giant in July, racking up over 40 million viewings from household accounts in less than a week.

The show broke the news on social media with a short clip that includes the series' logo alongside its pulsing theme song, now affixed with a 4. However, in the clip, the red credit begins to rot, as if it's in the Upside Down. The teaser clip ends with an ominous message that subtly references The Wizard of Oz: "We're not in Hawkins anymore."

And that's not the end of the exciting news. Netflix also announced a multi-year film and series overall deal with the Duffer Brothers, who created the show, promising loads more content from the pair.

The third season ended with (warning: spoilers ahead!) Chief Hopper (David Harbour) seemingly disappearing in the blast that shut down the Russians' machine under Starcourt Mall, which was designed to reopen the gateway between the Upside Down and the real world.

But in a post-credits scene in Kamchatka, Russia, guards are shown feeding a man to a Demogorgon. However, they are told "not the American," which left fans wondering if Hopper somehow managed to survive.

Also, the season ended with Joyce (Winona Ryder), Will (Noah Schnapp), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) all leaving Hawkins, Indiana, for good, implying another season would include a reunion or a story across different locations for the young gang of heroes.

ET has spoken with some of the cast members about that prison scene and if it might mean Hopper wasn't a goner after all.

"I have no idea!" Harbour exclaimed at the season three premiere when asked about his character somehow surviving. "I mean, that, of course, is my hope, too. It seems pretty crazy, though!"

"That machine went off and blew up and Hopper seemed to be trapped there," he added. "He did glance around a little bit, but he seemed to be trapped and the machine exploded. And then you cut to... some town in Russia, right? Where there's some American and some prisoner. I don't know, I mean, it seems strange."

Schnapp also weighed in on the tragic ending: "Oh, my god, the ending -- it was really sad. I mean, I cried. I hope Hopper isn't fully gone, but I feel like he'll be coming back. I don't think he's gone forever."

Finn Wolfhard (who plays Mike Wheeler) explained that, for him, this confounding ending is just more of the same from the Duffer Brothers -- a surprising conclusion that leaves him wanting more.

"It's always like this every single season," he told ET. "When you finish it and you read the last episode, you're like, 'How are the Duffers going to get us out of this?' And they do every time, so I guess we'll see what they have for next season."

Check out the eerie clip announcing season four above.

GET MORE TV NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Halloween Costumes 2019: Stylish Ideas Inspired by TV Shows & Movies: 'Stranger Things,' 'Hustlers' & More!

What 'Stranger Things' Star Sadie Sink Wants to See Happen Next (Exclusive)

Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink Recreate 'Frozen' Scene on 'Stranger Things' Set

Related Gallery