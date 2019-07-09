'Stranger Things' Season 3 Breaks Major Netflix Record in Just 4 Days

If you spent the long Fourth of July weekend indoors watching Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the Stranger Things gang battle the Mind Flayer, rest assured, you definitely aren’t alone!



On Monday, Netflix, who are notoriously guarded with their stats, shared a tweet claiming the show's new season smashed in-house records for the streaming giant. In less than a week, season three has racked up 40.7 million viewings from household accounts. This exceeds all previous records for any film or series in a release’s first four days.



But the revelations don’t end there. Netflix also claimed 18.2 million of those accounts have already managed to finish the entire eight-episode season. Although these figures don't offer much else, it's a rare glimpse at the platform and show's success.

.@Stranger_Things 3 is breaking Netflix records!



40.7 million household accounts have been watching the show since its July 4 global launch — more than any other film or series in its first four days. And 18.2 million have already finished the entire season. — Netflix US (@netflix) July 8, 2019

The new season finds everyone’s favorite Hawkins, Indiana, residents grappling with young romance, coming of age and an insidious plot as Fourth of July celebrations get underway.

WARNING: Turn back now if you haven't finished season 3. MAJOR spoilers ahead.

Following a jaw-dropping confrontation between the teens and the aforementioned gruesome Mind Flayer at the small town’s new shopping center, Starcourt Mall, the season ends on a somber note.



Sheriff Hopper (David Harbour) seemingly dies while helping Joyce (Winona Ryder) turn off the Russian’s device, which is designed to once again open a gateway between the real world and the Upside Down.

However, in a mid-credits scene in Russia, there’s a hint that Hopper might still be alive. A pair of soldiers feed a prisoner to a demogorgon, the creature from season one, bypassing another prisoner who’s simply called the "American."



ET spoke with Harbour at the season premiere where he discussed the emotional ending and what might com next. While he admits that the show’s creators, the Duffer Brothers, refuse to give him any clues on his character's fate, it hasn’t stopped the speculation.



"I have no idea!" he exclaimed when we pressed him about the unknown prisoner. "I mean that, of course, is my hope, too. It seems pretty crazy, though!"



"That machine went off and blew up and Hopper seemed to be trapped there," Harbour added. "He did glance around a little bit, but he seemed to be trapped and the machine exploded. And then you cut to... some town in Russia, right? Where there’s some American and some prisoner. "I don't know, I mean, it seems strange."



The leading man also shared that, if season three is in fact his last season as the lawman, he stands by his character’s choices.



"I know as much as you. I've seen the final episode -- it’s extraordinary, it’s magnificent. What Hopper does and what happens to him, he acts like the person he is meant to be. And then there is this mystery at the end," he stated. 'I don't really know what’s going to happen, but if you find out from the Duffer Brothers, let me know."



See loads more on Stranger Things below.

