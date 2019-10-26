Alec Baldwin returned to Saturday Night Live over the weekend to once again help the show lampoon President Donald Trump and his increasingly unhinged political rallies over the recent weeks.

As usual, this week's cold open was a fun cavalcade of impressions and guest cameos, including Kate McKinnon as Senator Lindsey Graham, who Baldwin's Trump described as "a tub of ice cream melting into a suit."

Pete Davidson also made a brief appearance as a former ISIS prisoner who was now working for Mark Zuckerberg (Alex Moffat) on moderating Facebook's comments and fake news algorithms.

Meanwhile, a few former SNL stars made splashy comebacks. First, Darrell Hammond busted out his iconic Bill Clinton impression, who dropped in on Trump's rally, much to the president's surprise.

"Bill, why are you at a Trump rally?"

"Man I wish I knew a president could be doing this, traveling around at rallies," Hammond's Clinton marveled. "I would have never come home."

When Clinton heard about how Trump was being impeached, Clinton gave him a knowing wink, calling him a "dirty dog."

"No, it’s not for that. They don’t mind when I do that, trust me," Trump replied.

Some special guests at the Trump rally ‼️ pic.twitter.com/HvgumqdEXO — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 27, 2019

The parade of comedy stars continued with a surprise appearance from former castmember Fred Armisen playing Turkish president Erdoğan, who Trump welcomed with an awkward high-five.

"It's like when Franco and Mussolini used to take vacations together," Armisen's Erdoğan exclaimed supportively. He later suggested, after offering to keep looking for dirt on Joe Biden's son on Trump's behalf, that he could just make Trump's problems "disappear."

Baldwin's return as the embattled president marks the actor's second guest appearance since the season kicked off in September.

SNL airs live coast-to-coast Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

David Harbour Shows Off His Massive Arms on 'Saturday Night Live' and Fans Can't Keep it Together

Pete Davidson Returns to 'SNL' & Reveals Why He Really Missed Last Two Episodes

Jennifer Aniston Reveals Why She Turned Down a Spot on 'SNL'