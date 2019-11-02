It's official: Jason Momoa will do just about anything for "art!"

The 40-year-old actor took to Instagram, revealing just how far he went for his new Apple TV+ series, See. The video shows the former Game of Thrones star preparing for a fight with a Kodiak bear by letting it eat a Golden Oreo from his mouth.

"The things we do for our ART," he captioned it. "SEE. Is out. Please watch on Apple TV+. The bear needs to know your scent. So here’s my cookie kisses big guy. Love you tag. Aloha Baba Voss."

Momoa -- who plays community leader Baba Voss in the series -- shared even more insight about working with the bear during an interview with Julie Adenuga on Apple Music's Beats 1 on Friday.

"It was a Kodiak bear. It stood nine-foot tall," he explained. "You're gonna see it in episode two. You have to get it slowly close to you, and be able to interact with it."

"Once the episode comes out, I'll put it on my Instagram, when I put a cookie in my mouth. And then he eats it up," Momoa said at the time. "You see my face with the little cookie and then this massive head comes into the frame and takes [it] out of my mouth, which is like, 'Why was Jason Momoa‘s face eaten off? Cause he tried to feed a bear with a cookie.'"

See is now streaming on Apple TV+. For more on Momoa, watch his latest interview with ET in the video below!

