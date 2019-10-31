Jason Momoa chose to dress up as a hunk, a hunk of burning love for Halloween!

On Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the titular host goes all out for the spooky holiday, inviting a number of famous pals to drop by and spice things up, including the Aquaman star, who dresses up as the King himself, Elvis Presley.

Momoa first appears at the back of the audience in a pink Elvis costume, complete with cape, sunglasses, wig and chops. He then dances and gyrates his way through the crowd, offering flower leis and his scarf to costumed audience members.

Arriving onstage, he and DeGeneres, dressed as Cardi B's character in Hustlers, dance their socks off to an Elvis song.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

"Thank you, thank you very much," Momoa states, offering his best Elvis impression, when the host tells him how much she admires his look. "I am obsessed with Elvis, slightly. I just love him. My momma raised me on him, so obsessed, I bought a bike like him. And I got an old '55 pink Cadillac."

Momoa also hilariously explains how he got in a little hot water recently with a fellow Game of Thrones alum -- Kit Harington. A week ago, Momoa, Emilia Clarke and Harington all met up for the actress' 33rd birthday, where they took a sweet group photo. Though the image was taken on Momoa's phone, he promised Harington he wouldn't share it online after the latter actor expressed concern over another photo of him surfacing on social media. However, somehow, the photo still made its way online.

"I said, 'I won't post it, buddy. I promise I won't post it,'" Momoa tells DeGeneres. "So, it was my phone. Of course I would send it to Emilia 'cause we're tight and I knew Emilia would post it… Kitty, I didn't post it, man. Wasn't me."

Last week, ET caught up with the actor at the premiere of his new series, See, where he discussed both the show and the forthcoming Aquaman sequel. Check it out below.

GET MORE TV NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jason Momoa Makes Surprise 'Saturday Night Live' Cameo With Host Chance the Rapper

Jason Momoa Is 'So Proud' of Stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz for Landing 'Catwoman' Role (Exclusive)

Jason Momoa Says Marrying Lisa Bonet Made Him Believe Anything Is 'F**king Possible'

Related Gallery