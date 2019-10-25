Kelly Clarkson is truly a gift to us all.

The OG American Idol has proven her star power time and time again, but 2019 might be her best year yet. From her return to The Voice -- where she took over Adam Levine's old chair, as well as his fun frenemy feud with Blake Shelton -- to her impressive hosting turn at the Billboard Music Awards (with a burst appendix!) to the launch of her new daytime talk show,The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly is seemingly doing it all.

And now, she's giving us even more, with a new viral cover song every day, courtesy of her show's "Kellyoke" segment. Kelly's fans know all too well how good she is at covering songs from nearly every genre -- she's been doing it in concert for years. But now, thanks to the show, we get a musical moment every single weekday, with Kelly showing off her powerful, versatile vocals on tracks by everyone from Sheryl Crow to Shawn Mendes to Lizzo.

Most songs are chosen by a member of Kelly's studio audience -- making the flawless renditions even more impressive -- though some are cherry picked to honor special guests like Reba McEntire and Christina Aguilera.

So here's a very non-definitive ranking of Kelly's best covers so far, subject to change based on new releases, my emotions and whatever else I deem important. If you don't like it, make your own!

Honorable Mention: "9 to 5" - Dolly Parton

While not technically a Kelly Clarkson Show cover -- "9 to 5" was prerecorded as a super-cute promo and opening for Kelly's first show -- this classic deserves a spot on the list because, well, it's Dolly.

17. "White Christmas" - Bing Crosby (with Lea Michele)

As someone with a strict "No Christmas Until Thanksgiving Is Over" policy, it takes a lot to get me to embrace the holiday spirit before even Halloween has come and gone. This cover did it though. The harmonies, those boots, that little slide Kelly does on "every Christmas card I write" -- I am officially holly and jolly and there's nothing I can do about it.

16. "Why Haven't I Heard From You?" - Reba McEntire

When you think about it, it's a little strange that Kelly hasn't made a full-scale push into the country genre thus far in her career, especially given her family connections to the music scene. When she had ex-stepmother-in-law Reba McEntire on her show back in September, she of course had to pay tribute with this cover of a classic. Only Reba (and Kelly) could make a whole verse about the history of the telephone into a scathing sing-along jam.

15. "Blow Your Mind" - Dua Lipa

There is literally no song that doesn't benefit from the vocal power that Kelly brings to the table. Her tone is actually somewhat similar to Dua Lipa's, but the kiss-off dance track becomes something totally different -- and equally fun -- when Kelly takes the reins.

14. "Bad Romance" - Lady Gaga

A longtime fan of Mother Monster (please watch her cover "Shallow" if you haven't already), Kelly breaks the mold on this club hit almost immediately, belting out "I want your romance!" right at the top. Then, just to show off, she takes the second verse to her upper register. Also, she sings part of the song to a cardboard cutout of Meryl Streep. Maybe this should be higher on the list...?

13. "Before He Cheats" - Carrie Underwood

Rumors of a feud between the two American Idol stars have plagued them throughout their careers -- despite continued denials -- and Kelly put another nail in the already-very-shut coffin when she belted out Carrie's classic revenge anthem on her show. The badass cover even got the official seal of approval when Carrie retweeted the clip, adding her own commentary: "Saaaaaaaaang, gurl! 🔥"

12. "Roar" - Katy Perry

As fun as it is when Kelly plays with genre mashups, it's just as enjoyable to watch her slay a power-pop anthem that could easily have been a part of her repertoire. This one is just great.

11. "Let's Go Crazy" - Prince

OK, I know it's past time to stop being surprised when Kelly crushes a cross-genre hit, but this one is just too much fun. I think even the Purple One himself would have approved of her adding some big voice runs to his poppy party hit.

10. "Juice" - Lizzo

When Kelly's shinin', everybody she covers gets to shine. It's not our fault that we now 100% need a collab between these two queens. Blame it on the juice.

9. "Let Me Blow Ya Mind" - Eve feat. Gwen Stefani

A tribute to Kelly's fellow Voice coach, this cover is impressive not only because she adds some melody to Eve's rap verses, she also has to switch up the lyrics to make them more daytime-friendly. Then she belts it out at the end, you know, just because she can.

8. "If I Can't Have You" - Shawn Mendes

The beauty of this track is that it starts at 100, and Kelly is READY. A big belt, a little falsetto, and that's all before she steps out into the audience. It's a song made to showcase a powerful vocalist, and the host is more than up to the task.

7. "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" - Whitney Houston

Kelly's rendition of this Whitney classic is how we all *think* we sound when belting it out after a few drinks at a wedding reception. Actually, it's even better.

6. "If I Could Turn Back Time" - Cher

If I could turn back time, I would just keep giving myself two extra minutes to watch this cover over and over and over again. Truly, like, you know it's gonna be good: It's a great song, she's a great singer. But this is one of those covers where you finish it and go, "Uh-oh. How do I reconcile my feelings about this without slandering the legend that is Cher?" All things considered, it's not the worst problem to have.

5. "Think" - Aretha Franklin

While Kelly actually auditioned for the first season of American Idol with Etta James' "At Last," two of her most powerful performances during her winning run -- "Natural Woman" and "Respect" -- have kept her musically linked to Aretha, at least in my mind, since she entered the public consciousness. (Plus, no big deal, she followed in the Queen of Soul's footsteps when she performed "My Country 'Tis of Thee" at Barack Obama's second inauguration.) Kelly's talk show cover of "Think" proves once again why she's such a perfect fit to cover songs made famous by the late diva -- the groovy verses and forceful "Freedoms" seem just as effortless and awe-inspiring from her as they did from Aretha herself.

4. "Walking on Broken Glass" - Annie Lennox

Kelly has often cited Annie Lennox as one of her favorite performers and songwriters, and the two are similar in more ways than one, from their soulful range to the fact that neither gets quite enough credit for their dynamic presence in the pop music canon. "Walking on Broken Glass" is such a solid pick for "Kellyoke," as a fun, engaging song for the audience and one that gives Kelly plenty of room for some improvised runs. Oh, and also, THAT HIGH NOTE.

3. "Alone" - Heart

"Y'all ready?" Kelly asks the crowd before the iconic chorus to the beloved '80s power ballad kicks in. Yes, Kelly, we're ready! That the performer and mother of two can bust out those powerful high notes and then sit down and host the rest of the show is truly proof of some kind of superhuman skill.

2. "Make You Feel My Love" - Bob Dylan (with Ben Platt)

After Ben Platt's first line in this duet, you can hear Kelly yell "Sing!" in the background, like the congregation shouting at the choir. But the pair takes everyone to church with their harmonies in this new arrangement of the Bob Dylan classic, which was also famously covered by Adele. You think this version is going to follow a similar structure, but then Kelly's belt comes in like a hurricane and shakes up the familiar tune in a truly epic way. That she ends the song by immediately swatting at her partner in excitement is the perfect cherry on top.

1. "If It Makes You Happy" - Sheryl Crow

This song is as close to perfect as a "Kellyoke" cover has come so far. Perfectly in her range, perfectly suited to showcase her growly lower range and that mind-blowing belt. A little bit country, a little bit rock and roll, all due respect to Ms. Crow, but this might be Kelly's song now.

