Carrie Underwood Praises Kelly Clarkson's Cover of 'Before He Cheats'

Kelly Clarkson's fans love when she performs other people's songs, something she's long been known to do while barefoot during her concerts, and she's taken that joy to her talk show.

The 37-year-old singer performs a cover on every episode of the Kelly Clarkson Show, and on an episode earlier this week, her tune of choice was "Before He Cheats" by none other than her fellow country music queen and American Idol alum, Carrie Underwood.



🎶 Maybe next time he'll think...🎶 before he misses the #KellyClarksonShow! 😉



So what did Underwood think about her pal slaying those high notes and pure girl power attitude? She was pretty pleased!

"Saaaaaaaaang, gurl!" the "Cry Pretty" singer tweeted, even adding a fire emoji for good measure.

The Texas native opted to cover Underwood just a couple of weeks after having an American Idol reunion with O.G. judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson on her show.

In addition to Underwood, Clarkson has also covered tracks by female powerhouses like Christina Aguilera, Sia and Kelsea Ballerini.

Earlier this year, the Voice coach squashed rumors about a supposed feud between her and Underwood, which had been purported on a tabloid magazine cover. "Someone just sent me this & I’m like why does she get the good pic & I have the worst expression I’ve ever made w/zero muscles being used in my face ha! I officially have a feud w/whoever used this pic!" she tweeted. "At least give me a good pic if y’all are gonna be lying is all I’m sayin.'"

