Carrie Underwood's life has changed quite a bit over the past 15 years! Last week marked the 15th anniversary of her American Idol audition and the 36-year-old country superstar opened up to Stephen Colbert on Thursday's The Late Show about going from the small town of Checotah, Oklahoma, to Hollywood.

"I don't really know what I thought was going to come of it," she said of the audition. "It was just kind of like, I saw the auditions on the news happening in other towns so I thought, 'Why not?' Worked out all right."

"That's the shortest autobiography I've ever read!" Colbert quipped.

Underwood also revealed that flying to Hollywood for the show was her first flight ever.

"It was terrifying. It still freaks me out, to be honest," she said of flying. "I'm 36 years old and I've been to lots of airports, but back then I was by myself and there were lots of connecting flights to get there."

Her fear led to a real-life travel issue that made her think she wouldn't get to continue on the competition series.

"Made a couple connections and one plane was late so I missed the next plane," she explained. "I'm on the phone with whoever our contact person was and I'm like, 'Please don't kick me off the show!' But I made it!"

She added that she would have "hitchhiked" to Hollywood, before telling the audience she wouldn't have and urging them not to hitchhike.

Underwood recently opened up to ET's Nischelle Turner about the possibility of an Idol reunion with original judges, Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson.

"As long as they don't judge me," she cracked. "I'm down if nobody critiques anything."

For more from the exclusive interview, watch the clip below:

