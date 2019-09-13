Carrie Underwood isn't saying no to a potential American Idol reunion.

ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with the 36-year-old singer at Sirius XM's brand new Hollywood studios on Wednesday, and the American Idol season four champ addressed Kelly Clarkson recently reuniting the reality-singing competition's three original judges -- Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson -- on her new daytime talk show for an upcoming episode. Clarkson won season one of American Idol.

"An Idol reunion?" Underwood marveled. "I see all of those judges. I've never seen them together since I was on the show but that's pretty incredible."

Underwood didn't shut the door on a possible reunion, but did have one condition.

"As long as they don't judge me," she cracked. "I'm down if nobody critiques anything."

Underwood is currently midway through her "Cry Pretty Tour 360" with her opening acts, Maddie & Tae and Runaway June. She's also looking forward to hosting the 2019 CMA Awards with icons Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire on Nov. 13.

"Well, I mean, I'm super excited that the CMA decided that they wanted to take that initiative and have this women-focused CMA Awards, so when we were talking about the dream scenario on how that was all gonna go down, I was like, 'Oohhh, maybe we can ask them,' and they said yes which is amazing," Underwood told ET. "So I'm gonna get to hang out, it's slightly selfish. I just wanna hang out with Reba and Dolly. But we're gonna do some hosting in there too and it's gonna be great."

Underwood was actually at the new Sirius XM Studios on Wednesday to chat with Jenny McCarthy for SiriusXM’s Town Hall, where she revealed the most stressful part of going on tour.

"I feel like there's a couple that I don't know if I'd get out of the room alive if I didn't perform them, like 'Jesus Take the Wheel' or 'Before He Cheats,'" she told McCarthy. "There's always somebody that's like, 'Oh, so and so is my favorite.' And I feel bad because I'm letting that one person down."

She also acknowledged that headlining a tour while balancing family life with her husband, Mike Fisher, and their two kids -- 4-year-old Isaiah and 7-month-old Jacob -- was challenging.

"I remember getting excited and then I'd get this rush of like, I'm gonna do this with a baby, OK," she said.

ET spoke with Underwood in June ahead of her CMA Fest performance in Nashville, where she talked about her eldest child already being a charmer.

"I have a 4-year-old who's, like, a schmoozer," she joked. "He knows the right things to say and he's so cute about it and he knows how to get, not get what he wants but a little bit. And he'll totally [work it], especially with girls, he's so sweet."

Watch the video below for more:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Carrie Underwood Surprises Super Fans at CMA Fest Rehearsal -- Watch!

Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher Celebrate 9-Year Wedding Anniversary With Fun Horseback Riding Date

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Have a Singing Competition -- and Their Son Is the Judge

Related Gallery