Carrie Underwood is looking back at the moment that set her on the course to country music stardom.

On Friday, the "Love Wins" songstress celebrated the 15th anniversary of her audition on American Idol with a sold-out concert at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. While on stage, she took a moment to reflect on that life-altering experience and share a powerful message for fans everywhere.

"When I was a little girl … if you had asked me what I wanted to do when I grew up, I would have told you I wanted to be a famous country music singer," Underwood told attendees, according to The Tennessean. "As I got older, dreams tend to give way to practicalities, so I started going to school to get a real job. One day there was an open door, and I walked through it and my life was changed forever."

"If there is something you guys out there are holding on to that just seems like too big of a dream or something too crazy, I'm living proof that the craziest things can happen, and you can end up exactly where you always wanted to be," she added.

The 36-year-old singer auditioned for the singing competition in 2004 and quickly became a fan favorite, winning season four.

Earlier this month, ET spoke with Underwood about the prospect of someday performing on the reality singing competition again while chatting about Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson's recent reunion on Kelly Clarkson's new daytime talk show. She joked that she's interested but doesn't want to face the scrutiny she encountered last time.

"An Idol reunion? I see all of those judges. I've never seen them together since I was on the show but that's pretty incredible. As long as they don't judge me," she cracked. "I'm down if nobody critiques anything."

During the chat, the mother of two also shared her excitement over hosting the upcoming 2019 CMA Awards with country music legends Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire.

"Well, I mean, I'm super excited that the CMA decided that they wanted to take that initiative and have this women-focused CMA Awards, so when we were talking about the dream scenario on how that was all gonna go down, I was like, 'Oh, maybe we can ask them,' and they said yes, which is amazing," Underwood told ET. "So I'm gonna get to hang out, it's slightly selfish. I just wanna hang out with Reba and Dolly. But we're gonna do some hosting in there too and it's gonna be great."

See more on Underwood below.

GET MORE MUSIC NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Carrie Underwood Posts Rare Photo of Son Isaiah Cheering Her on During Concert

Carrie Underwood on the One Condition She Has for an 'American Idol' Reunion (Exclusive)

CMA Awards 2019 Nominees: Carrie Underwood, Lil Nas X, Maren Morris and More

Related Gallery