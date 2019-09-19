Carrie Underwood has a top notch support system!

The 36-year-old country crooner shared a sweet photo of her husband, Mike Fisher, holding their oldest son, Isaiah, 4, up in the air at one of her concerts in Wichita, Kansas on Wednesday night.

“One of my favorite things about the #CryPrettyTour360 is having my family out on the road with me,” Underwood captioned the sweet pic. “I just hope I’m making my boys proud of their mama. #blessed #boymom #Wichita.”

Underwood and Fisher are also parents to baby Jacob, 7 months. Though the singer rarely posts pics of her kids, she did share a sweet shot of Fisher playing with both of them for Father’s Day back in June.

“I feel like this picture pretty much sums up fatherhood!” she wrote at the time. “To all the frog catching, bedtime story reading, wrestling, diaper changing, outside playing, adventure seeking, tickling, cuddling, loving dads out there, Happy Father’s Day! @mfisher1212 your boys sure do love you and are so lucky to have you!”

Underwood recently opened up to ET about the potential of an American Idol reunion. Watch the clip below for more:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Carrie Underwood on the One Condition She Has for an 'American Idol' Reunion (Exclusive)

CMA Awards 2019 Nominees: Carrie Underwood, Lil Nas X, Maren Morris and More

Carrie Underwood Will Host 2019 CMA Awards Alongside Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire

Related Gallery