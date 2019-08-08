There’s just one month to go until Kelly Clarkson debuts her new daytime show, and ET has learned what fans can expect from the singer’s latest project.

Premiering on NBC on Sept. 9, The Kelly Clarkson Show will mostly be filmed three days a week, with around 200 audience members in each taping.

Clarkson devotees will be thrilled to hear that the 37-year-old American Idol alum will open each show with a song chosen by the audience.

While no alcohol will be served, the vibe of the show will be “loose” and “relaxed,” according to ET’s source, and guests will include a mix of celebrities and regular people.

According to a blurb from NBC, the show is described as an “uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart and connection,” which will “present the biggest newsmakers and names in film, television and music, as well as emerging new talent and people who are beacons of hope in their communities.”

The mom of two will also feature a “weekday hang” which will include games, live performances and her “unfiltered perspective on life.”



In April, Clarkson admitted to ET that she was getting nervous about fronting her own show, which NBC said was being syndicated and would reach 99% of the country.

"I'm, like, really excited about it, but I'm slightly terrified that people have that much confidence in me," she said. "I'm like, 'God, I hope I don't let people down! But no, I'm pretty stoked about it. This whole tour that I just finished up, we did this whole live part during it and I did, I interviewed people here and there and have been working on my listening skills.”



"It's going to be fun and also it's very serious,” she added. “In the pilot, we did a lot of serious conversations that I feel are important, especially as a mom."



See more on Clarkson below.



RELATED CONTENT:

Kelly Clarkson Wants Her Son to Marry John Legend's Daughter (Exclusive)

Kelly Clarkson Says She Wants to Introduce Steve Carell and 'Yell His Name' on New Talk Show

Kelly Clarkson Reveals Daughter's Brutal Critique of Her Rehearsals (Exclusive)

Related Gallery