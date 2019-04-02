Kelly Clarkson has millions of fans, but she's still working on impressing her kids!

During the singer's exclusive interview with ET's Kevin Frazier at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Tuesday, she revealed that while she's impressively juggling multiple projects across film and TV, her young children just "don't care."

"They do not care anymore. They're not impressed," she joked, before telling a story about how her 4-year-old daughter, River Rose, brutally critiqued her performance during recent rehearsals.

"I wasn't singing full out because it's, like, three days in a row and then we have four days in a row for the show, so I was holding back," she explained. "She was like, 'Mommy, you know when you're on stage and you were singing?' And I was like, 'Yeah, baby.' I was thinking like a compliment was about to come. She was like, 'Yeah, I was really bored.'"

"I was like, 'Oh. Damn. ... Well, that was sweet honey. Maybe don't tell people that when they get off stage,'" Clarkson recalled. "But they don't care, they're over it. They see it all the time."

Clarkson shares River and 2-year-old son Remington with husband Brandon Blackstock, while she's also stepmom to his two kids from a previous relationship, Savannah and Seth. It's become a balancing act to manage motherhood with her upcoming talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Voice, and her new movie, UglyDolls, but at the end of the day, it's time with her kids that helps her decompress.

"I make this joke all the time, they're going to think that their mom likes to do nothing but watch movies because it's the only time when we get home. Either we're playing a game or watching a movie together because I'm so tired," she said with a laugh. "It's a lot, but it's good... I mean, you can't complain because you're going to do all these amazing things. Like, I'm doing The Voice, and I'm getting to do this TV show."

The GRAMMY winner is also excited about UglyDolls, sharing with ET how she got to really play a part in crafting her character, Moxy, who leads the plush toys in the movie.

"My whole life, I've wanted to do a princess voice, and I was like, 'Of course, I get UglyDolls,'" she cracked. "But, like, it's awesome."

"It definitely brought out the musical theater kid in me," she added.

UglyDolls hits theaters on May 3. See more on Clarkson in the video below.

