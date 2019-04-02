Kelly Clarkson's got a lot on her plate!

ET's Kevin Frazier exclusively spoke with the 36-year-old singer at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Tuesday, where she opened up about her excitement -- and fears -- over her upcoming daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. On Monday, NBC announced that the syndicated talk show has been set for 99% of the country, sold at over 200 stations.

"I'm, like, really excited about it, but I'm slightly terrified that people have that much confidence in me," Clarkson confessed. "I'm like, 'God, I hope I don't let people down!'"

"But no, I'm pretty stoked about it. This whole tour that I just finished up, we did this whole live part during it and I did, I interviewed people here and there and have been working on my listening skills," she added of how she's been preparing for the show's September launch. "It's going to be fun and also it's very serious. In the pilot, we did a lot of serious conversations that I feel are important, especially as a mom."

The American Idol alum said she's learned to decompress after those tough conversations by watching movies at home with her kids. Clarkson shares 4-year-old daughter River and 2-year-old son Remington with husband Brandon Blackstock. She's also stepmom to his two kids from a previous relationship, Savannah and Seth.

"They're going to think that their mom likes to do nothing but watch movies because it's the only time when we get home. Either we're playing a game or watching a movie together because I'm so tired," she said with a laugh. "It's a lot, but it's good... I mean, you can't complain because you're going to do all these amazing things. Like, I'm doing The Voice, and I'm getting to do this TV show."

Clarkson also lends her voice to the upcoming animated movie, UglyDolls, inspired by the toys of the same name. She was at CinemaCon on Tuesday to promote the film.

"I was slightly offended [when I was offered the part], and then you're like, 'OK, I'll lean in,'" she joked. "My whole life, I've wanted to do a princess voice, and I was like, 'Of course, I get UglyDolls.' But, like, it's awesome."

The singer plays Moxy, the leader of an UglyDoll group, who she says is "very much me." "It was really fun," she gushed, raving over her sometimes-uniform of pajamas in the studio for the animated movie.

"But also there were times when they have cameras on you the whole time, so you have some makeup on just in case people blackmail you later," she cracked. They have literally cameras this close to your face while doing it because, obviously, they're getting your expression and everything. I was like, 'This is so unattractive. This is gonna be so unattractive!' But it's fun, it definitely brought out the musical theater kid in me."

The movie also brought her together with Pink, who wrote a song for the film, as well as Pitbull, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monae and her fellow Voice coach, Blake Shelton, who all voice characters in UglyDolls.

"Frenemies. Total frenemies," she joked of her relationship with Shelton amid their projects together. "The one conversation we had about the film, because we both have been touring, is you just can't believe how quick it is... like, you go in and do your portion. And you don't do anything else but yours, so I haven't even seen the full movie yet. I haven't even seen how it all comes together. It's interesting how they do animation."

UglyDolls hits theaters on May 3. See more on Clarkson in the video below.

