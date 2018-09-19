Kelly Clarkson has already shared her 4-year-old daughter River’s obsession with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, but she’s not eager to introduce them anytime soon.

On Tuesday’s Tonight Show, the 36-year-old singer opened up to host Jimmy Fallon about trying to get River interested in a more diverse songbook.

"It’s kind of hard because I try to get my youngest daughter to steer away from Kelly Clarkson music,” she explained. "It’s like she doesn’t know any other artist exists. I try to put on Prince and she’s like, ‘No, ‘Heartbeat Song’!’ And I’m like, ‘Really?!’ I like it too, but…”

One exception to this rule is the music of Coldplay, specifically the band's 2000 song, “Yellow.” Clarkson noted that River has become obsessed with Martin and watches the music video for “Yellow” every night before bed.

"She watches the video and it’s weird, like, scary foreshadowing,” Clarkson said, imitating River preening in front of the video. "While she’s watching, it's as if, ‘He’s singing to me.’”

But Clarkson’s not so sure that having River meet Martin is the best idea.

"When I say obsessed, I mean the boy from the [2000] video, not Chris Martin now,” she said of the 41-year-old singer. "She doesn’t understand that he’s not the boy in the ‘Yellow’ video, like when he first came out years ago.”

Clarkson added, "She’s going to be slightly disappointed if she ever meets him because he’s, you know, older than the boy in the video.”

Fallon tried to come to the British singer’s defense, saying he doesn’t looks that different, which prompted Clarkson to backtrack slightly.

"He’s attractive. I don’t mean that. He’s just not the boy in the video,” she insisted, before adding, "Did I just insult Chris Martin? He’s a very sexy man! I didn’t mean to insult Chris Martin. I just meant she’s confused with the ages.”

So my daughter wants to marry Chris Martin and is obsessed with his song Yellow. She wants to marry the boy in the video, which I have informed her he is not a boy anymore and has kids older than her but she will have none of it, she is determined 😂🤣 #RiverRose#Yellow#Lellopic.twitter.com/6MvgeSSVoN — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) August 8, 2018

Clarkson first shared her daughter’s funny crush in a Twitter video last month, writing, “So my daughter wants to marry Chris Martin and is obsessed with his song Yellow. She wants to marry the boy in the video, which I have informed her he is not a boy anymore and has kids older than her but she will have none of it, she is determined.”

