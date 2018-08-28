Kelly Clarkson brought down the house while performing at the U.S. Open – prompting fans to express their desire to see her headline a certain upcoming halftime show.

Wearing a stunning silver dress covered in tassels, the American Idol alum took the stage at Flushing Meadows in New York City on Monday, kicking off the 50th iteration of the tournament with a medley of her hits -- and showcasing her breathtaking vocal abilities.

Afterward, Serena Williams hit the court to square off against Polish star Magda Linette in the first match of the night. But fans online simply couldn’t get over the 36-year-old’s jaw-dropping performance, leading to a call for her to perform at next year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.

“Omg @kelly_clarkson performing at the #USOpen50 opening ceremony,” one viewer tweeted. “The most fitting anthem queen for the 50 yr anniversary. Also this opening is 10000x better than the Super Bowl halftime show - @nfl take note!!!! BOOK THIS QUEEN!!!!”

“Why haven’t we had a Kelly Clarkson Super Bowl halftime show yet,” another fan asked after the performance.

“I feel like @kelly_clarkson just submitted her audition for the Super Bowl #USOpen2018,” yet another fan wrote.

Time will tell if Clarkson’s thrilling opener is enough to get the NFL’s attention.

