Kelly Clarkson may have plenty of celebrity guests on her new self-titled talk show, but the 37-year-old musician isn’t able to name one of today’s top stars!

In a game called “Hot Hands” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, Clarkson is shown photos of stars and asked to tell the audience one question she’d ask them.

But when a photo of Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex pops up, Clarkson is at a loss.

“I know this one. She’s a princess,” Clarkson says, looking stumped. Finally, DeGeneres, who met with Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, over the summer, provides Clarkson with her name.

“Oh, she was on Suits. Actually I love Suits,” Clarkson declares. “I don’t know why she doesn’t look like a Meghan to me. Maybe I’ll ask her about that. But I would ask what are the stresses of being a princess? That’s what I would ask.”

As for other A-listers, Clarkson has plenty of questions. For Drake she says, “I would probably ask him, ‘Are you high when you record every other song because they’re so chill?’ And I thought maybe he’s just getting high.”

If Miley Cyrus were to come in for an appearance, “She has a new CD coming out so I’d ask her about her new music and her new life and everything.”

As for her Voice co-coach, Blake Shelton, Clarkson quips, “Why do you hate me? I don’t understand. I’m so nice.”

She also suggests an epic collab when Ariana Grande’s picture pops up.

“Girl can sing! I would probably ask her to sing with me first of all, and then I would ask her how she keeps up with her schedule,” she says.

For more on DeGeneres' meeting with the Royals, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle Shares Precious Throwback Pic of Prince Harry and Archie

Meghan Markle Quickly Exits Capsule Collection Launch Event and Moms Everywhere Can Relate

Ellen DeGeneres Talks Meeting ‘Down to Earth’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Baby Archie

Related Gallery