Kelly Clarkson is heading to Vegas!

On Friday, the 37-year-old singer announced that she will headline a new Las Vegas residency, Kelly Clarkson: Invincible, starting in April 2020 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Clarkson announced the news during the Kellyoke segment on her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, by singing a medley of her own songs and welcoming a group of showgirls to the stage.

"You're probably wondering two things: one, why are there showgirls here? And what I say to that is, why not? And two, why am I singing a medley of my own songs during Kellyoke? Because it's super vain and weird -- I usually don't like doing them during Kellyoke because I feel like a tool -- but today there's a reason, so I did it," she joked. "When I launched this show I heard from fans everywhere who were worried I'd stop putting out new music and touring. Well, don't worry. I got you."

"I have a major announcement to make today: I've scored my very own residency in Las Vegas!" Clarkson continued. "... Not only am I getting to perform, I'm gonna get to play all the Wheel of Fortune slots, which is really my reason for going there... The gambling, the shows, the all-you-can-eat buffet and crab legs, I love all of it."

Clarkson further delighted her studio audience by revealing that they'd each receive two tickets to one of the shows as well as a dinner and a hotel stay courtesy of Planet Hollywood.

Kelly Clarkson

Per the press release, the as of now 16-show residency will "immerse fans in a one-of-a-kind up-close music experience that rocks through her nearly two-decade long catalog of award-winning smash hits."

"I’ve always loved performing in Las Vegas and the high energy of the crowds there," Clarkson said in the press release. "So many of my musical idols have had, and still have, incredible residencies on The Strip, and I’m so excited to create my own!"

Presale, which Citi cardmembers will be able to participate in, runs from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7. Additionally, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale on just Nov. 7. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Nov. 8.

Dates for the residency run from April to September 2020. You can see all the dates here.

