Chrissy Teigen Defends Getting a Coronavirus Test After Posting Video

Chrissy Teigen is once again defending herself against Twitter trolls after getting a coronavirus test. The TV personality shared a video of herself getting the swab test, and quickly became a target of criticism for posting it.

On Tuesday afternoon, Teigen posted the short clip that showed a doctor inserting the lengthy cotton swab deep into her nasal passage, laughing all the while. Even the doctor was surprised at Teigen's seemingly ticklish response.

"Honestly loved it," Teigen captioned the short video.

It didn't take long for some online to start weighing in on the post, with one critic accusing Teigen of spreading fear about the test by showing what it looks like.

Honestly loved it pic.twitter.com/UNRwG3HNcD — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 26, 2020

"You realized like 50k people are no longer gonna get tested now?" one Twitter user asked.

"I just said it was easy and laughed the entire time. What are you talking about?" Teigen shot back. "It couldn’t have been easier."

I just said it was easy and laughed the entire time. What are you talking about? It couldn’t have been easier. https://t.co/eqbuC0dVwO — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 26, 2020

Teigen later defended herself against other critics who incorrectly claimed that, because she took the test, several other people in need wouldn't be able to.

"Everyone in LA can get tested for free. I’m having surgery and had to," Teigen responded. "I’m sorry if this offends you."

Everyone in LA can get tested for free. I’m having surgery and had to. I’m sorry if this offends you. https://t.co/2EFZeowzuq — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 26, 2020



Another celeb who recently took a very public coronavirus test was New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The politician underwent the test procedure on live TV, and was later subjected to some sibling mockery while chatting with his brother, CNN newsman Chris Cuomo, later that evening.

Check out the video below to hear more.

Watch Chris Cuomo Hilariously Mock Brother Andrew After His Coronavirus Test This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Chrissy Teigen Admits She Spent Thousands to Use a Barneys Bathroom

Why Chrissy Teigen Is Calling Out Some of Her 'Rich' Friends

Andrew Cuomo Takes Coronavirus Test During Live Press Briefing to Encourage New Yorkers to Get Tested

Sean Penn Praised By LA Mayor as His Organization Conducts Drive-Up Coronavirus Testing

Related Gallery