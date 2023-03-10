Chrissy Teigen has a whole new look! Earlier this week, the 37-year-old cookbook author revealed to fans that she's now a redhead.

"Breaking news: woman gets new hair color !!!!!!!!! love you @colorbymattrez! @rikkigash @krisstudden 🥰," she captioned a video of her new look.

Her husband, John Legend, approved of the hairstyle, writing, "Gorgeous 😍."

The couple later stepped out in matching white outfits for a date night. "Night out to celebrate the launch of @loved01skin! was a beautiful event! and I got to hear a few songs from john legend! wow! he can sing," Teigen captioned a series of pics of her posing with her husband.

Teigen's hair transformation comes just a few weeks after her and Legend welcomed their daughter, Esti Maxine Stephens. Since then, the proud parents have been sharing lots of family photos with their new bundle of joy.

Just this week, Teigen posted a pic of Esti and her big sister, 6-year-old Luna, lounging on the couch with their mom, writing, "My girls 💕."

For more on Tiegen and Legend's family, check out the links below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Video of John Legend and Newborn Daughter

Chrissy Teigen Shares Precious Video of Baby Esti Hiccupping

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Share First Full Family PIc With Esti

Chrissy Teigen Shares Candid Look Inside Life With Three Kids

Inside Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s 'Wonderful' New Life With Baby No. 3 (Source) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery