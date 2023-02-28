Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Video of John Legend and Newborn Daughter
Inside Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s 'Wonderful' New Life Wit…
Brian Austin Green on Expanding His Family and New Project ‘Boot…
Nick Cannon Reacts to Mariah Carey and Monroe’s Christmas Duet a…
Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie Gush Over Al Roker's 'Today' Retu…
Michael B. Jordan Says His First Reaction to Seeing Viral Underw…
Scheana Shay Cries Over Katie Maloney's 'World Burn' Dig on 'Van…
Bret Michaels Shares Health Update After 2022 Hospitalization (E…
'Outer Banks' Spoilers! Cast Reacts to Season 3's Big Reveals an…
Farrah Abraham Shuts Down Backlash Over 13-Year-Old Daughter's S…
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Questions If Dad Kody Views W…
Hayden Panettiere's Younger Brother Jansen Dead at 28
Keke Palmer Pays Tribute to Boyfriend Darius Jackson After ‘SNL’…
Madonna's Brother Anthony Ciccone Dies at 66
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Sweetest Moments Over the Years
Inside Keke Palmer's First 48 Hours With Son Leodis
Watch Jamie Lee Curtis Kiss Michelle Yeoh After 2023 SAG Awards …
How Shemar Moore Is Already Protecting Newborn Daughter From Boys
Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Recall Their First Meeti…
Jamie Lee Curtis Reacts to Kissing Michelle Yeoh After SAG Award…
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are loving life in their sweet bubble with their newborn daughter, Esti. The proud mom shared a precious video of her husband cradling their daughter on the couch while their basset hound, Pearl, sniffs the little girl.
In the clip, which was posted to Teigen's Instagram Stories, Legend, 44, looks down lovingly at his baby girl, who arrived in January, as Esti opens her tiny fingers. Pearl, who joined the family in July 2021, seems appropriately interested in the household's newest addition.
Last month, a source told ET that Legend and Teigen are "doing incredible."
"This is such an exciting time for them as a couple, and as a family," the source shared. "They love being parents and are thrilled to be able to expand their family."
In a recent WSJ. Magazine profile, Legend talked about getting emotional over the arrival of his baby girl.
“It was making me emotional the first two nights we were home because I just felt the love expand in the house, and I felt the excitement,” he shared with the magazine.
Of their work versus parenting responsibilities, he added, "We try to focus on what really matters and focus on being where we need to be at the right moments to really enjoy our lives with our kids and make the most of our work life."
Legend, who also shares 6-year-old Luna and 4-year-old Miles with Teigen, also recently told People that he and Teigen are more relaxed in their parenting style with three kids.
"I just think we're more comfortable with ourselves and our parenting style and I think we're just more comfortable being parents now," he said. "So dare I say, it's easier."
RELATED CONTENT:
Chrissy Teigen Shares Precious Video of Baby Esti Hiccupping
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Share First Full Family PIc With Esti
Why Chrissy Teigen Skipped the 2023 GRAMMYs