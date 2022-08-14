Chrissy Teigen Gives Pregnancy Update From 'In-Between Stage,' Shows Her Growing Baby Bump
Chrissy Teigen is at the "in-between stage" of her pregnancy journey and feeling a bit impatient.
Teigen took to Instagram on Monday to share a snapshot of her burgeoning baby bump, which she displayed while seemingly getting glammed up for a photoshoot.
Teigen expressed her desire to be farther along in the pregnancy process, specifically with regards to how much she's showing, writing, "The in between stage is my least fun stage."
"Just be huge already please !!!!" Teigen added in apparent exasperation.
The star, who announced she is pregnant on Aug. 3, nearly two years after the loss of her baby boy, took to her Instagram Story earlier this week to share a sonogram of what appears to be a recent ultrasound.
In the image, the growing baby has its hand by their neck, which looks as if the baby is stunned. "Me hearing the FBI raided mar a lago," Teigen captioned the photo, a reference to the actual news that the F.B.I. had searched Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property in Florida.
She and her husband, John Legend, are also parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4.
