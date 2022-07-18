Chrissy Teigen Marks One Year of Sobriety: 'Finally'

Chrissy Teigen has hit a major milestone in her personal life. On Monday, the model shared that she is one-year sober from alcohol

“Not a drop of alcohol in 365 days! I miss feeling loopy and carefree sometimes, but to be honest toward the end, it didn’t give that fun feeling anymore anyhow,” she wrote next to a video of her, her husband, John Legend, and their two children, Luna and Miles, on vacation.

“I drank to end crazy anxiety that later mostly went away when I - get this - quit drinking! sigh. anyhow I feel really good. sometimes I get really frustrated looking back on days I should remember way better than I do because of alcohol,” she added.

Teigen, 36, got candid about some of the moments she missed out on when she was under the influence.

“Like when I drank cafe patron and fell asleep while an Outback Steakhouse chef taught me (my friends) how to make a bloomin onion at my house,” she wrote.

“I wish I was awake for that. Wish I remembered really any awards show lol. There are pictures from huge moments in life where my eyes just look…gone. Some are from real work shoots, some just beach days with the family. While I honestly STILL don’t know if I’ll never have a drink again, I do know I never want to be that way again. And for now, none is best. I’ll let the bad dreams come up and try to sort them out in therapy, without booze,” she added.

The Cravings writer ended her post with a cheeky wish for another shot at making the bloomin’ onion. “Prayers for a blooming onion redo, @outback?? ❤️,” she wrote.

Teigen also shared a picture of the app marking the milestone. “Your sober streak is,” the small text read. “365” was visible in large font.

In January, the model celebrated hitting the six-month mark of her sobriety. "6 months no alcohol! Honestly kind of sucks saying it because even though I don’t ever crave it now, time has not exactly flown by haha," Teigen wrote over a scenic background. "I prob won’t be excited til a larger milestone like at leasssst 5 years."

She continued, "Sometimes I don’t even know if I necessarily won’t ever drink again? I have no idea what I’m doing honestly, but I do know a few things: I now have endless energy, way less anxiety (no more benzos!) and I am *happier* and more present than ever. It’s pretty cool."

Teigen ended the post with a cheers to "having my full body reset after 1 year, then reevaluating to see my new hopes and wishes for the future! Let’s goooo."

In December 2020, the Chrissy’s Court host shared a picture of a book she was gifted called Quit Like a Woman. At the time, Teigen shared that she had been sober ever since getting the book. “One month ago, on my birthday, I got this book from my doctor and friend,” she wrote. “I was done with making an ass of myself in front of people (I’m still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like shit by 6, not being able to sleep.”

She added, “I have been sober ever since. And even if you can’t see yourself doing or just plain don’t want to, it’s still an incredible read.”

In March, the author spoke to ET about navigating awards season sober and how her past appearances inspired her to stay on her sobriety journey.

"These things are very weird for me, because I'm so used to getting so hammered at these things," Teigen, who celebrated six months without alcohol in January, admitted. "Awards season, I very much connect to enjoying yourself and having champagne, but I also connected with those feelings of immense regret or stupid moments."

"Like, 'I can't believe I said that.' or 'I can't believe I did that' and 'I'm so embarrassed,'" she continued. "So, it's so nice not to have those feelings anymore."

