Chrissy Teigen Reveals Son Miles Is 'Obsessed' With Her Celebrity Childhood Crush
Chrissy Teigen's son, Miles, would really hate to hear "Bye Bye Bye" from his mom's childhood crush, because the little guy can't get enough of him!
On Thursday, Teigen took to her Instagram Stories and showed just how close her 4-year-old son has gotten to her childhood crush, Lance Bass. In the short snippet she posted on social media, a group of friends are gathered around the piano, presumably watching John Legend perform. Among the group is the *NSYNC singer, who has Miles on his lap as they all intently watch Legend do what he does best.
In a separate Story, Teigen posted a photo showing Bass hanging out on the couch next to Teigen and Legend's 6-year-old daughter, Luna, whose hangout appears to be crashed by Miles, coming from behind and giving Bass a huge hug, eliciting smiles from all involved
Not to be outdone, Luna also enjoyed hanging out with mom's current crush, Whitney Cummings. Luna's on the floor playing with a toy and Cummings has a joking moment with Luna and Teigen.
It's all adorable stuff, which seems to be what the kiddos do best. Earlier this week, Luna stole everyone's hearts with a lovely dance recital. Luna can be seen smiling for the camera as she showed off her black tutu with rainbow accents and a pink top. Adding to the '80s vibes, Luna rocked a large multi-colored bow on the top of her head.
Over the weekend, Teigen also shared a picture of her daughter showing off her first lost tooth. “tooth fairy time!” the Chrissy’s Court host wrote next to a selfie of her and Luna, who smiles big for the camera and shows off her missing front tooth.
