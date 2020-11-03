Chrissy Teigen is stepping back into the public eye to encourage people to vote on Tuesday in the presidential election. Her husband, John Legend, performed on Monday night at a Philadelphia rally in support of former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, and he invited Teigen and their two children, Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, onto the stage.

"I want to send a shoutout, actually, could you come on stage, baby?" Legend asked Teigen at the event. "I want you guys to see my wife is here and my daughter, Luna's, here. My son, Miles, is here. We're teaching our young people early that they've got to participate in our democracy. We're here to save democracy. All of us are here together to save democracy, right?"

Teigen, 34, looked beautiful in a white mini-dress, a Georges Chakra tulle tiered skirt and a matching blazer. She came over to give Legend a kiss at the piano before pulling down her black face mask and saying, "Hi, everyone!" giving the crowd a wave.

Little Luna looked adorable in a pink feathered coat and Miles proudly sat in his grandmother, Vilailuck's, arms while wearing a puffy coat and looking out at the crowd.

Before performing his new song, "Never Break," Legend said of his marriage, "I wrote this song as a tribute to our relationship and the fact that love can get us through all kinds of tough times. We know that the whole nation's going through tough times right now."

This marks Teigen's first public appearance since the loss of her and Legend's third child, a son named Jack, in September. She has returned to social media after penning an emotional essay about the pain she and her family endured after her pregnancy loss.

"I feel bad our grief was so public because I made the joy so public," she wrote. "I was excited to share our news with the world. Stories leading up to this had been chronicled for all. It’s hard to look at them now. I was so positive it would be OK. I feel bad that I made you all feel bad. I always will."

Election Day is today! Please visit Vote.org to find your polling place, check your registration and more.

