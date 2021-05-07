Chrissy's Court may no longer be in session, but that won't stop judge Chrissy Teigen from ruling on some of the week's hot topics.

The 35-year-old model and cookbook author took to Twitter on Thursday to weigh in on the recent story of an alleged private video that Ben Affleck sent to an influencer who unmatched with him on the exclusive dating app, Raya.

The woman, Nivine Jay, posted the video on TikTok of Affleck saying, "Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It's me."

Chrissy's ruling is there are no winners here.

"I agree celebs shouldn’t be making these creepy desperate video replies on Raya but it’s tacky to release private messages. Ya both wrong, congrats," Teigen tweeted.

I agree celebs shouldn’t be making these creepy desperate video replies on raya but it’s tacky to release private messages. Ya both wrong, congrats — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 6, 2021

This isn't the only topic Teigen has weighed in on. Last week she tweeted, "I do not believe in sliced avocado on avocado toast. It needs to be mushed. There will be no apology for this tweet!!"

She later added, "It is my belief that most of Los Angeles serves over-limed guacamole."

RELATED CONTENT:

Chrissy Teigen Reveals What She Most Wants to Do Now That She's Friends With Meghan Markle (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Influencer Says Ben Affleck Sent Her a Video After She Unmatched Him

Chrissy Teigen Reveals Funny Plans to Hang With New Pal Meghan Markle

Chrissy Teigen Talked About Khloe Kardashian's Leaked Photo in Therapy

Related Gallery