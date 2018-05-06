Chrissy Teigen Reacts to Donald Glover's Hilarious 'A Quiet Place' Parody About Kanye West on ‘SNL’

Chrissy Teigen has responded to getting a mention on Saturday’s episode of SNL.

During the late-night NBC show, actor and comedian Donald Glover performed a parody of horror flick, A Quiet Place, in which he and his friends tried to stay quiet to avoid getting abducted by monsters, but kept getting distracted by Kanye West’s bold tweets.

At one point during the hilarious spoof, Glover is shown telling his pals that West is at Teigen’s house. “It really feels like damage control,” Glover says, seemingly suggesting that West’s attendance at Teigen’s baby shower could be a move to distract attention from his recent controversial interviews and tweets.

Glover is then asked if Teigen cooked anything, to which he checks his phone and responds, “Gumbo.” A photo from the baby shower is then shown, with Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson called out as another celebrity guest.

Teigen reacted to the salute by enthusiastically retweeting SNL’s tweet of the clip, and adding, “Oh my god!! This is my buzzer beater feeling!!”

Oh my god!! This is my buzzer beater feeling!! https://t.co/ZO9nTSBWey — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 6, 2018

West and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, helped Teigen and her husband, John Legend, celebrate the impending arrival of their baby boy at the April 28 baby shower.

The cookbook author previously enjoyed another baby shower with her New York besties in February.

Teigen and Legend are already parents to their adorable daughter, Luna, who recently turned two.

