Chrissy Teigen may have made John Legend a little jealous with a Bravo celebrity!

On Thursday, the Chrissy & Dave Dine Out host appeared on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, where she dished about a moment with Summer House's Carl Radke.

According to the cookbook author, the moment happened when they ran into the Summer House star at the Sundance Film Festival. Teigen -- who has been open about her love for all things Bravo -- said that she convinced herself that Radke was having flight trouble, so she offered him a ride.

Getty Images for Loved01

"We saw Carl at Sundance and I'm at the point now with Bravo stars where I think we're friends," she recalled to host Andy Cohen. "I have never met Carl. I've never spoken to him, but we saw each other at I think the Variety booth thing and, in my mind, he had a really complicated flight back to New York. He didn't. It was like a Delta first-class direct, but I was like, 'You should come with us,' and yeah."

Teigen said that she DM'd Radke and told him that someone would make his flight arrangements.

"He came with us on the plane," the Cravings author revealed, before sharing that Radke's interaction with Legend was a little awkward.

"It was really funny actually because John was seated already and then Carl came on and John was still sitting, like, he didn't pop up to give him a big hug or anything, and then, so Carl so graciously came over. He was like, 'Hey man, I just want to say thank you so much. I love you,'" she says of the moment. "It was so sweet, and John was just like, for a minute I could see John being a little like..."

When Cohen asked if the EGOT winner may have been side-eyeing their guest because of his charm, she admitted yes.

Sasha Israel / Bravo

"He's got the tight pants and he looks great," she said of the Summer House star. "He's like, 'Yeah. He's sober and he's just like a really wonderful personality like you said. He just seems like a fun, cool dude.'"

However, Teigen revealed that she didn't have the chance to get all of the Summer House tea because Radke fell asleep as soon as the flight took off.

"But he did pass out immediately and I had so many questions," she shared.

Teigen, 38, and Legend, 45, have been married since 2013. Together, the pair shares children Luna, 7, Miles, 5, Este, 1, and 7-month-old Wren.

The Chrissy's Court host also recalled the early days of her and the "All of Me" singer's relationship, when she would get extremely jealous.

"Going to his shows when I was younger, like when we had first met, and he would pull up a girl for the slow dance and we would fight about this at the end of the night, like, I was so jealous and so unhinged," she revealed.

Teigen also recalled an instance during a music video that set her off.

"The 'Green Light' music video sticks out in my head," she said. "Poor Anthony Mandler. This was the director of it, and I was sitting there watching the monitor and he was just simply talking to a girl. It was a party scene and I got in my car, like wheels were going. I was like, I just wasn't well."

Today, the former model admits that those jealous days are behind her and that she actually enjoys the fact that Legend's fans get a chance to have a small moment with him.

"Great. Fantastic," she told Cohen. "Honestly, couldn't care less about like, I mean, now I see it. I look at it and I'm like, 'It's such a positive, fun, fan experience.'"

RELATED CONTENT: