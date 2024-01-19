Just because your mother is a bestselling cookbook author, doesn't mean you're going to be eating a vegetable. Chrissy Teigen is known for her love of food. But on Thursday's Jimmy Kimmel Live, the model revealed that not all of her kids are foodies.

"Luna is the best eater. Luna's amazing," Teigen said of her and husband John Legend's eldest daughter, Luna, 7. "She eats salads. She eats vegetables."

However, Luna's younger brother, Miles, is a different story.

"Miles has still not had a vegetable. He is six," Teigen quipped. "He accidentally ate a broccoli floret in a fried rice, and he was so upset about it."

Luna cheered her mother on in the audience at the late-night show. The camera cut to the 7-year-old sitting next to her musician father. "She goes to The Voice all the time, and she sees Daddy work, but she's never really come to see me, so we snatched her up from school and she came to see this," Teigen shared as Luna grinned.

In addition to Luna and Miles, Teigen and Legend welcomed daughter Esti, 1, and son Wren, 7 months, in 2023. Teigen carried Esti while Wren arrived via surrogate. The family also tragically lost their son, Jack, in 2020 when he arrived early at 20 weeks and doctors weren't able to save the little boy's life.

The couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary last fall with all four of their kids in attendance. For more from the family, watch the clip below:

