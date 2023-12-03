Chrissy Teigen is reflecting on her 38th birthday celebration, which included an emotional therapy session.

On Saturday, the Cravings author -- who celebrated her birthday on Nov. 30 -- took to Instagram to share a photo dump from her busy day of celebrations.

"I had a really nice birthday 🥹 went to to see my friends @flamingo_estate, had a beautiful lunch with friends, then did ketamine therapy and saw space and time and baby jack and some weird penguins and cried and cried and cried. Then laid with my babies, then hot pot, then hung with my best friend 💗," the mother-of-four wrote.

The post included picture of her and husband, John Legend, dress up and posing with each other, and friends, during the lunch. Teigen's post also featured some candid shots of her and Legend's kids as they cuddle up on her while she's on the couch.

Not pictured were any moments from the former model's therapy session. According to the Pacific Neuroscience Institute, Ketamine therapy is "a treatment approach that uses low doses of ketamine, a dissociative anesthetic medication, to manage various mental health conditions, such as treatment-resistant depression, anxiety disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)."

In September 2020, Teigen and Legend opened up about the loss of their son, Jack, at the 20 week gestation period. Following their loss, Teigen opened up about the life-saving abortion she had and the emotional toll the experience took on her.

This year, the "All of Me" singer and the Chrissy's Court host welcomed two children. In January, Teigen gave birth to their daughter, Esti. In June, the pair secretly welcomed their fourth child, a baby boy name Wren, via surrogate. The pair are also parents of Luna and Miles.

Teigen wasn't the only one who celebrated her birthday. On Friday, Legend took to Instagram to dedicate a sweet post to his wife.

"Happy Birthday to my lover, best friend and partner in everything! I’m so grateful you were born," the GRAMMY-winning singer wrote. "So happy that we found each other 17 years ago. So in love with you and the big, beautiful family we’ve built together. Let’s grow old and celebrate so many more birthdays together. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

