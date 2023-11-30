News

John Legend Professes His Love to Chrissy Teigen in Dreamy Birthday Tribute

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
By Hope Sloop
Published: 2:49 PM PST, November 30, 2023

The pair first met in 2006 on the set of a music video and wed in 2013.

John Legend is celebrating his wife Chrissy Teigen's 38th birthday by sharing a series of dreamy photos from a recent photo shoot in Lake Como, Italy. 

In an Instagram post Thursday, Legend, 44, honored the model, whom he married in 2013 after initially meeting in 2006. 

"Happy Birthday to my lover, best friend and partner in everything! I'm so grateful you were born. So happy that we found each other 17 years ago," Legend wrote in his Instagram caption

"So in love with you and the big, beautiful family we've built together. Let's grow old and celebrate so many more birthdays together," the "Wild" singer shared. 

The pictures Legend shared on Thursday show the couple embracing on a boat and Teigen in solo shots at a villa in Lake Como. In one photo, the pair is joined by their four children: Luna, 7, Miles, 5, Esti, 11 months, and Wren, 5 months. 

Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

The location of the photo shoot has a special meaning to the couple. In 2016, Teigen posted a photo of her and Legend in the Italian city and explained the reason for their love affair with the place. 

"Back to where it all began - Lake Como, Italy - first came here in 2007," she wrote at the time. "A boat tour guide took us to a little spot on the lake and told us to make a wish. I asked for this to be the man I marry and have children with. I think John asked for the most perfect bite of cacio e pepe. Both came true, and here we are." 

In September 2013, after marrying on paper at a New York City courthouse, Legend and Teigen tied the knot again in front of family and friends at the Villa Pozzo. 

Earlier this year, in celebration of their 10-year anniversary, they renewed their vows in the very same spot -- which is when the series of photos posted by Legend appear to have been taken. 

In an Instagram post from September, Teigen shared photos of her in a stunning peplum Georges Hobeika dress -- the same one from Legend's birthday tribute -- which she purportedly wore for their vow renewal. 

