Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are channeling some short-lived characters. The model took to Instagram on Thursday to share photos of herself and Legend dressed up as Jocelyn and Tedros, characters from HBO's short-lived series The Idol, which starred Lily-Rose Depp and Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye.

HBO/Eddy Chen

In the pics, Teigen rocks several looks inspired by the controversial series -- a red crop top and black mini skirt, a slinky red-and-black robe and a pink lingerie set -- while Legend wore an animal print shirt and wore his hair in a braid.

HBO

"GONE TOO SOON - the greatest love story ever told," Teigen captioned the photos. "Tedros ❤️ Jocelyn."

The Idol caused quite a stir during its first and only season. The show, which told the story of an aspiring pop star (Depp), who, on the heels of a nervous breakdown, begins a complicated relationship with the head of a contemporary cult (Tesfaye), was controversial for its explicit sex scenes. Tesfaye created the show with Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim.

"We know that we're making something provocative and we are not shying away from that. That's something I knew I was setting out to do from the beginning," Depp told Vogue Australia in June. "I was never interested in making something puritanical. It's OK if this show isn't for everyone and that’s fine -- I think all the best art is [polarizing]."

"When it comes to the nudity and the risqué nature of the role, that to me was really intentional," she continued. "That was really important to me and something that I was excited about doing. I'm not scared of it. I think we live in a highly sexualized world. I think that's an interesting thing to explore."

The series was ultimately canceled after its five-episode first season.

