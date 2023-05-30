'The Idol' Trailer: Lily-Rose Depp Is 'Brainwashed' by The Weeknd in Upcoming Sam Levinson Drama
'The Idol': Critics Slam The Weeknd's HBO Max Series After Scree…
'Bridgerton's Claudia Jessie Reacts to Season 2 Ending and Tease…
Beyoncé Sports Bee Couture for Renaissance Tour Opening Night in…
Beyoncé Surprises Crowd With Blue Ivy Cameo on Stage During Duba…
Serena Williams Kept Baby No. 2 News a Secret From Daughter Olym…
Beyoncé Pens Sweet Message to Daughter Blue Ivy After Renaissanc…
Benedict Cumberbatch Takes a Stand on 'SNL' to Support Roe v. Wa…
'Yellowjackets' Stars Answer Each Other's Burning Questions (Exc…
Kelly Clarkson Cries After Henry Winkler's Empowering Message Ab…
'Sister Wives': Janelle Explains Whether She'll Reconcile With K…
'90 Day Fiancé’: Jen Gushes Over Debbie’s Son Julian After Revea…
Lindsay Lohan Is Expecting Her First Child
Nicholas Braun Describes How Succession Cast Felt About Series t…
Christina Hall and Husband Josh on Their New HGTV Show and What …
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Finale: Part 1’s Most Shocking Bombshells
Billie Eilish Goes Goth Glam at 2023 Met Gala
Ed Sheeran Leaves High School Students Stunned After Surprise Vi…
Tina Turner Dead at 83: Hollywood Mourns the Music Icon
'90 Day Fiancé': Jen Tears Up After Rishi's Mom Says She Too Old…
"Never trust a dude with a rat tail."
That's the warning leveled against Tedros, one of the central figures of the upcoming HBO drama, The Idol, which stars Lily-Rose Depp as Jocelyn, an up-and-coming pop singer, and Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd, as Tedros, a charismatic self-help guru who is hell-bent on making Jocelyn a superstar.
The new trailer for the forthcoming series -- from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson -- dropped on Monday, giving fans a look at the sexy and scandalous storylines to come. From partying at cocaine-fueled ragers to blindfolding Jocelyn in the studio, Tedros' antics start to raise eyebrows in her inner circle, as he positions himself as the solution to all the young singer's problems.
"You're not a human being," he tells her in the clip, sounding sinister. "You're a star."
Watch the full trailer below:
When ET sat down with The Idol cast at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this month, Depp opened up about some of her inspirations for Jocelyn, revealing that she based the character less on modern-day pop stars and more on the old-fashioned idea of celebrity and some iconic leading ladies of the past.
"Of course, there are so many incredible pop stars of today that I have nothing but admiration and respect for -- and of course, you can't help but thinking of when you think of a character like Jocelyn -- but we're definitely not telling anybody else's story or trying to base her on any real person," the actress explained.
"We actually drew from a lot of other influences that are not pop stars," she added. "We thought a lot about Sharon Stone in Basic Instinct and the Gene Tierneys and Lauren Bacalls... all of these women that were very inspiring to me for the role."
The Idol premieres June 4 on HBO.
RELATED CONTENT:
Lily-Rose Depp Reveals Who Influenced Her Character in 'The Idol'
Jennie Shares How BLACKPINK Bandmates Supported Her Filming 'The Idol'
The Weeknd Fires Back at Criticism of 'The Idol'