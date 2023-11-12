News

Chrissy Teigen Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction at Baby2Baby Gala

The TV personality and mother of four took to Instagram to show off her dress mishap.

Chrissy Teigen had a bit of a dress mishap at the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday.

The model, TV personality and mother of four rocked a stunning, black, floor-length dress on the star-studded red carpet ahead of the event -- held at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California.

The beautiful number featured some gorgeous silver embroidered floral embellishments and a thigh-high slit, allowing Teigen to show off her figure and her fashion sense.

She exuded a classic elegance with modern style and paired the look with a golden Jeffrey Levinson clutch.

While her look was seriously stylish, she wasn't too serious about her style mishap -- specifically, a mid-gala wardrobe malfunction that caused the zipper on the back of the dress to split open, revealing her entire back.

Teigen playfully took to her Instagram story Saturday evening to flaunt the fashion flub by snapping of pic of the unintentionally revealing zipper failure.

Teigen shared the post with a bemused caption, simply writing, "Oh lol."

Clearly, however, from posts she shared later in the evening, the model and actress managed to make it all work out.

As for the glamorous gala itself, Teigen was one of many stars on hand to celebrate the night's woman of honor, Salma Hayek, who was presented with the Giving Tree Award for her philanthropic efforts.

Check out the gallery below for a look at some of the night's most stylish stars.

