Chrissy Teigen is sharing behind-the-scenes photos of her and John Legend's four children during the happy couple's "perfect and emotional" weekend in Italy, where they renewed their vows.

The model took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a carousel of photos showing her getting ready for a glam-up while holding daughter Esti, 9 months, and son Wren, 2 months, whom she and the GRAMMY-winning singer welcomed via surrogate.

In another snap, Teigen's all dolled up and 7-year-old daughter Luna is twinning with her. At some point, the family enjoyed a little fun in the sun, as evidenced by the poolside attire donned by Esti and Luna. The penultimate photo shows 5-year-old son Miles with one arm around his mom and the other arm around his dad. The final photo shows Teigen dressed to the nines.

"I have so many things to share from this insanely perfect and emotional weekend but I still have not been able to put all my thoughts together," Teigen captioned the post. "All i can muster up right now is that I am so grateful for our friends, our family and our lives. 💗."

Last weekend, Teigen and Legend celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary at the place where it all started -- Lake Cuomo, Italy. They tied the knot there on Sept. 14, 2013.

A source told ET that the couple wanted "a big party" to celebrate their 10-year anniversary. "They held it at the new Passalacqua Hotel in Lake Como, Italy. It was a big event with all their family and closest friends," the source shared.

"Every night had a different theme, which was so much fun and festive," the source added. "Rather than a musical performer, they wanted to fly in a bunch of comedians to perform for everyone. Everyone had the best time and was so excited to be there. Chrissy, John and their kids are doing so well. They are all super happy and enjoying this time."

In a 2016 Instagram post, Teigen recalled traveling to Lake Como, Italy, with her now-husband in 2007.

"A boat tour guide took us to a little spot on the lake and told us to make a wish," she wrote. "I asked for this to be the man I marry and have children with. I think John asked for the most perfect bite of cacio e pepe. Both came true and here we are."

