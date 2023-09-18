Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary with a vow renewal that took them back to where it all started.

The couple, who tied the knot on Sept. 14, 2013, in Lake Como, Italy, returned to their wedding destination this weekend, where Teigen, 37, previously revealed she first realized she wanted to marry her now-husband, 44.

A source tells ET that the couple wanted "a big party" to celebrate their 10-year anniversary. "They held it at the new Passalacqua Hotel in Lake Como, Italy. It was a big event with all their family and closest friends," the source shares.

They add: "Every night had a different theme, which was so much fun and festive. Rather than a musical performer, they wanted to fly in a bunch of comedians to perform for everyone. Everyone had the best time and was so excited to be there. Chrissy, John and their kids are doing so well. They are all super happy and enjoying this time."

Instagram/Simon Huck

Per People, the couple kicked off their celebrations with a Saturday brunch at Villa Pizzo, the site of the couple's first wedding ceremony, followed by the vow renewal ceremony and an intimate party that same day.

"[John and Chrissy] came out onto a balcony and greeted all the guests. [John] also held a brief speech later, after the dinner," a source tells the outlet. "There was dancing and there was a lakeside bar that was a big favorite... [there were] flowers everywhere. It's been a very elegant, very classic event."

Teigen shared several photos and videos from her friends and family to her Instagram Stories, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the celebrations, including the party after the ceremony.

The Cravings by Chrissy Teigen owner included photos that showed her, Legend, and their son, Miles, performing for their friends and family; Legend and their daughter, Luna, performing with his family and a group of singers; and clips from their movie night, during which they watched The Godfather.

Instagram/Simon Huck

The cookbook author also posted a series of photos to her Instagram page, showing off a shimmery blue and silver embroidered corset dress while standing in front of an open window that had beautiful mountains and a lake in the backdrop.

"We came to this place for magic!!!" she captioned the post, quoting Nicole Kidman in the 2021 AMC Theatres commercial.

The TV personality included a screenshot of a text conversation between her and model Brooklyn Decker, in which Teigen explained that she and Legend didn't necessarily want a vow renewal.

"But that's what it's sounding like isn't it LOL," Teigen's message read, to which Decker responded, "It's a 100% a vow renewal."

Getty Images

Teigen and Legend officially tied the knot in September 2013 and have four children together: Luna, 7, Miles, 5, Esti, 9 months and Wren, 2 months, whom they welcomed via surrogate.

It hasn't always been easy for the couple since they met on the set of the GRAMMY winner's music video in 2006, but Teigen and Legend have built quite a life together.

Legend told ET in 2016 that he "fell in love" with Teigen over the phone, and quipped about her famed Twitter account, "She is good with those 140 characters."

"[At the beginning of our relationship] we were texting a lot, and I started to see her sense of humor. We would talk on the phone, and I started to fall in love with how engaging and witty and funny she is," he said. "And I think that's when I really started to know that this was the kind of person I wanted to be around a lot."

In a 2016 Instagram post, Teigen recalled traveling to Lake Como, Italy, with her now-husband in 2007.

"A boat tour guide took us to a little spot on the lake and told us to make a wish," she wrote. "I asked for this to be the man I marry and have children with. I think John asked for the most perfect bite of cacio e pepe. Both came true and here we are."

CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Legend pulled off the ultimate romantic gesture before the pair tied the knot when he released "All of Me," a love song dedicated to Teigen, on Aug. 12, 2013.

"The first line of it is 'What would I do without your smart mouth,' so if that's not about me I don't know what is," Teigen joked while on HuffPost Live at the time. "I did cry when I heard it. I'm emotional, but like I don't really cry at things like that so yeah, it was beautiful. And live it's pretty unreal."

ET

Ten years after they said "I do," the couple has made a name for themselves with their candidness when sharing their lives, their home and their family with their fans.

As Teigen and Legend juggle four kids at home, a source explained to ET how the celebrity pair makes it all work.

"Chrissy and John are super hands-on parents and always making their kids a priority," the source said. "They feel so happy as a big family and Chrissy often brings her older kids to work commitments she thinks they would enjoy. She adores being a mom and her kids are all so sweet together. Chrissy and John have help, so it helps them be able to do their jobs and also make time for each other."

