A happy milestone for John Legend quickly took a turn when his 7-month-old daughter, Esti, said what appears to be her first word: "Dada."

The infant was sweetly babbling away while seated on a couch between a caregiver and mom Chrissy Teigen -- who was holding the family's latest addition, newborn son Wren -- while Legend looked on with his camera. "What's my name?" he asked Esti.

Teigen followed up, saying, "What's Daddy's name? Dada?" to which Esti offered a crystal clear echo: "Dada."

A joyously loud response erupted from all parties, with Legend clearly elated that he caught the moment on video. He panned back to his face momentarily to say "Caught on tape!" only to spin his shot back around and see Esti burst into tears.

"DADA! Then I got too excited and scared her 😂" Legend captioned the cute clip on Instagram.

Earlier this month, the stars opened the doors to their new Beverly Hills home for the cover story of Architectural Digest's September Style issue, where they discussed finding peace in the house's light-filled, open design.

While the couple admitted they're used to changing houses often, Teigen noted that they ensure that each house they choose to lay their heads in "reflects the moment we were in in our lives, like chapters in a book."

"Our last house was darker and more cloistered, like a sanctuary," Legend explained. "We were attracted to this place because of its lightness and airiness. We love how open it feels, and how it's so connected to the outdoors. We wanted to create something magical, especially for the kids."

The pair, who married in 2013, are parents to Luna, 7, Miles, 5, Esti, who Teigen gave birth to in January, and Wren, who was born via surrogate in June. The couple suffered the loss of their son Jack at 20 weeks gestation in 2020.

As Teigen and Legend juggle four kids at home, a source explained to ET how the celebrity pair makes it all work.

"Chrissy and John are super hands-on parents and always making their kids a priority," the source said. "They feel so happy as a big family and Chrissy often brings her older kids to work commitments she thinks they would enjoy. She adores being a mom and her kids are all so sweet together. Chrissy and John have help, so it helps them be able to do their jobs and also make time for each other."

