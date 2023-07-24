Chrissy Teigen had just the thing to help fans kick off another week: a video of a smiling baby!

The busy mom took to Instagram late Sunday with a clip of her newborn son, Wren, adorably smiling at her -- and may we say it's the perfect antidote for a case of the Mondays.

Teigen was taken by the precious moment, asking the person behind the camera if they captured it and exclaiming, "Oh my gosh, that's so big!"

"FINALLLLLLYYYYY! A smile 🥰🥰🥰," she captioned the Instagram post.

It was just a month ago that she and longtime husband John Legend surprised fans with the news that they had welcomed a son via surrogate named Wren Alexander Stephens. The little one joins older siblings Luna, 7, Miles, 5, and newborn sister Esti, who Teigen gave birth to in January. The couple suffered the loss of their son Jack at 20 weeks gestation in 2020.

As for how little Wren came to join the family, the couple pursued surrogacy while they were expecting Esti. "The first embryo we tried with Alex didn’t survive, and I will never forget how hard she fought to get ready for a second transfer," Teigen said of their surrogate in Wren's birth announcement. "How much she gave up of her own body -- surgeries to get scar tissue cleared, the mental toll it takes to go through all of that for yourself, much less for other people," she added. "Not wanting to rush the process, we took a breath and... were just patient. I laid around, enjoying the first trimester of my pregnancy, with of course a little bit of fear that isn’t any different from any other expecting couple. As we crept toward the safe zone of my own pregnancy, we were overjoyed to learn Alexandra became pregnant with a little boy. Our little boy."

In the days and weeks since, Teigen has been keeping fans updated with sweet family photos of their kids together -- even if they do not always go as planned.

Meanwhile, the famous mom seems to be soaking it all in. As she commented on a photo of herself snuggling asleep with Wren, "These are the only pics I have now 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 I need to get outside."

