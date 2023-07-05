Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have a full house after welcoming their son, Wren Alexander Stevens, via surrogate, five months after Teigen gave birth to their daughter, Esti, and that means lots of opportunities for adorable photos!

On Wednesday, the happy couple took to Instagram to share the latest look at their adorable foursome. Legend shared a photo of Luna, 7, Miles, 5, Esti and Wren dressed in matching blue gingham outfits as they posed outside on the grass. Luna and Miles are dutifully smiling into the camera, while Esti and Wren are understandably not as focused as their older siblings.

Teigen shared a video of the behind-the-scenes process that went into getting the precious photo, and it's incredibly relatable for parents everywhere. "Muted to protect your ears from john and i making extremely annoying animal noises," the Cravings author captioned the video.

Last week, the couple announced that they welcomed their fifth child -- including their late son Jack who they lost in September 2020 at 20 weeks gestation -- with the help of their surrogate, Alexandra, whom they honored in their son's name.

Both Legend and Teigen took to Instagram to share photos and news of their bundle of joy. After revealing the baby's name in his caption, Legend wrote, "Our new love."

Teigen shared a lengthy carousel post in which she talked about always wanting four children "for as long as I can remember," and offered insight into the family's plan for a fourth child. In her post, Teigen wrote that Alexandra was "the most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate we could ever imagine."

"I knew she was a perfect match for us the moment we spoke to her. All our wishes and dreams aligned," she wrote. "I wanted to be her friend, I wanted our children to play, I wanted dinner together, I wanted to lay my head on her belly and be able to feel the hiccups and kicks. I wanted them to be in our lives for as long as time would allow."

After the first embryo didn't survive, Teigen explained that Alexandra "fought to get ready for a second transfer," giving up "her own body" with surgeries and suffering through "the mental toll" of doing so.

At the same time, Teigen herself was pregnant with Esti. As Teigen's pregnancy progressed, she and John "were overjoyed to learn Alexandra became pregnant with a little boy."

"We ate hot pot to celebrate, watched Vanderpump Rules with our growing bellies, our families blending into one for the past year," Teigen recalled.

Then, on June 19, Teigen "got to witness the most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate, give birth amidst a bit of chaos, but with strength and pure joy and love."

In honor of all Alexandra did for their family, Teigen explained, "We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra. And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens."

