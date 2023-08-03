Chrissy Teigen gets by with a little help from her surrogate!

In a new Instagram post promoting a breast milk collector and bag brand, Chrissy revealed that she's been feeding her newborn son, Wren, thanks to breast milk from her surrogate, Alexandra.

"Getting to re-experience breastfeeding with Esti was such a joy - using the Haakaa Ladybug Silicone Breast Milk Collector and Silicone Milk Storage Bag to save my breast milk made it a breeze," Chrissy wrote of the product, which she said she used while breastfeeding daughter, Esti, born just six months before her little brother. "Not only that, Miles has been incredibly excited to be a part of the process, his special moments feeding his baby brother are truly priceless."

Touching on the experience of surrogacy, Chrissy revealed that thanks to the help of the family's surrogate, who gave birth to Wren in June, the newborn can have the same experience, but with her breast milk.

"Experiencing the journey of surrogacy with Wren was such a gift and with help from our incredible surrogate and Haakaa’s easy to use products, I’ve been able to do the same for our sweet little guy," she continued. "#haakaapartner @haakaanz @haakaausa."

In addition to photos of her older son, Miles, 5, feeding the nearly two-month-old, Chrissy also shared a photo of the beloved breastfeeding product.

Chrissy and her husband, John Legend, are also parents to daughter Luna, 7.

For Chrissy and John, Alexandra holds a special place in their heart and their family. While announcing Wren's arrival, they shared how they honored their surrogate with their son's name.

In her post, Chrissy wrote that Alexandra was "the most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate we could ever imagine."

"I knew she was a perfect match for us the moment we spoke to her. All our wishes and dreams aligned," she wrote. "I wanted to be her friend, I wanted our children to play, I wanted dinner together, I wanted to lay my head on her belly and be able to feel the hiccups and kicks. I wanted them to be in our lives for as long as time would allow."

After the first embryo didn't survive, Chrissy explained that Alexandra "fought to get ready for a second transfer," giving up "her own body" with surgeries and suffering through "the mental toll" of doing so.

Meanwhile, Chrissy herself was pregnant, with a daughter named Esti, now 7 months. As Chrissy's pregnancy progressed, she and John "were overjoyed to learn Alexandra became pregnant with a little boy."

"We ate hot pot to celebrate, watched Vanderpump Rules with our growing bellies, our families blending into one for the past year," Chrissy recalled.

Then, on June 19, Chrissy "got to witness the most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate, give birth amidst a bit of chaos, but with strength and pure joy and love."

In honor of all Alexandra did for their family, Chrissy explained, "We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra. And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens."

The new additions to Chrissy and John's family come over two years after the couple revealed that they lost their son Jack at 20 weeks as a result of a pregnancy complication.

For more on the growing family, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Give Fans a Tour of Their Family Home

How Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are Juggling Their Four Kids

Hollywood's Surrogacy Spotlight: What to Know About the Process

Inside John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Kids' Wild Bedrooms: Slides, Caves and Climbing Walls! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery