Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have made a name for themselves with their candidness when sharing their lives with their fans, and now they're peeling back another layer: their home!

The stars opened the doors to their new Beverly Hills home for the cover story of Architectural Digest's September Style issue, where they discuss finding peace in the house's light-filled, open design.

While the couple admits they're used to changing houses often, Teigen notes that they ensure that each house they choose to lay their heads in "reflects the moment we were in in our lives, like chapters in a book."

"Our last house was darker and more cloistered, like a sanctuary," Legend explains. "We were attracted to this place because of its lightness and airiness. We love how open it feels, and how it's so connected to the outdoors. We wanted to create something magical, especially for the kids."

The pair, who married in 2013, are parents to Luna, 7, Miles, 5, Esti, 6 months, who Teigen gave birth to in January, and Wren, who was born via surrogate in June. The couple suffered the loss of their son Jack at 20 weeks gestation in 2020.

In order to nail the perfect aura for their home, the couple collaborated with AD100 designer Jake Arnold to execute their creative vision. Arnold previously worked on Legend's recording studio and an office space for Teigen's Cravings food and cookware brand.

"We like bright pops of color. We wanted to crazy it up a bit, to add a little funk," Teigen says, adding that she and Legend pushed the designer to step away from his penchant for warm, neutral palettes animated by strong, sculptural forms and luxurious textures.

"They like elements with a little glam and fun, and they're drawn to work by bold, contemporary artisans, which is not my usual thing," Arnold tells AD. "But Chrissy and John are the most welcoming, supportive people, and they trusted me. My challenge was to take this very contemporary, shiny new house and apply my philosophy to it -- to make it inviting and livable, a version of what I do that speaks directly to their personalities."

"I wanted to do lots of rounded silhouettes to offset the rectilinear architecture," Arnold explains. "They use every room in the house, and no place is off-limits to the children, so it all had to be casual and comfortable."

Much of the house is about providing space for the entire family to be together while also allowing them private sanctuaries for when they need it. The greatest example is the couple's primary suite, for which they chose to reformulate the floor plan and share the amenities, forgoing separate bathrooms and closets.

"We like to be together, so the his-and-hers thing seemed wasteful," Legend explains. "We're not an old-school Victorian couple that needs to dress separately and then present ourselves all done up," Teigen adds.

In the video tour, Teigen proclaims that their Beverly Hills home is "a very kid-proof house," explaining that they even used outdoor fabrics on some of their indoor furniture pieces. "People are always scared to bring their kids over. They're like, 'No, they're gonna jump on everything.' I'm like, 'Look at this, it's chaos,'" she adds.

Unsurprising to anyone who's watched any of the snippets shared on Teigen's social media pages, the kitchen is the true heart of the home. "This is a fully functional, working kitchen," the home-cooking guru tells AD, standing in the sleek space, which features four Miele ovens. "When we go to other people's homes, we're like, Oh my God, you can tell when they don't use it. We really use the s**t out of this kitchen."

Legend also proudly shows off the glam music room, where he writes music, and Luna takes her piano lessons. At one point, the couple's eldest joins her EGOT father at the keys to watch him play. The former Voice coach points out a custom Alison Berger chandelier designed with hanging wine glasses etched with lyrics from some of his first albums.

The couple also give peeks into their children's room, highlighting the lavender space built for Luna, outfitted with a swinging couch and a large slide that ends in a ball pit.

"How cool is this bedroom?" Legend says. "We just kind of gave Jake some vague notes about how we wanted the kids' rooms to look, and when he came back with drawings of what they were actually going to look like, I was like, this is beyond anyone's wildest dreams of what their bedroom should look like."

Miles' bedroom features a Jeep-shaped bunk bed complete with working headlights, a "cave" outfitted with torches where he can cozy up with a book, and a play area featuring a climbing wall. "Jake did a good job," Miles sweetly says, giving the designer his seal of approval.

"We know the rooms will evolve as the kids grow up, but they're perfect for right now. They're like little dreamworlds," the designer tells AD.

The tour also provides a glimpse of the house's stunning backyard space, featuring an infinity pool with a slide, a wooden play structure for the kids, an outdoor kitchen, a garden, and plenty of patio space for entertaining the constant flow of family and friends who visit.

"That's the way we like it," Teigen said. "It's always open house here."

To see more photos and read the full article, pick up the latest issue of Architectural Digest or visit archdigest.com.

