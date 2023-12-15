There's always something going on in the home of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend! The stars have their hands full with their family of six, which includes their children Luna, 7, Miles, 5, Esti, 11 months, and Wren, six months.

On Thursday, Teigen shared a glimpse at the family's activity-filled life with a carousel of photos and videos on her Instagram page. The group of videos features footage of Miles and Luna expertly breaking wooden boards in their martial arts class, Miles running down the basketball court before making a perfect shot and a sweet photo of Teigen and Luna making Muddy Buddies -- also known as Puppy Chow.

The gallery also includes videos of Esti making an impressive run for Cutest Drooler Ever, as well as snapshots of Wren and Miles looking like an adorably mischievous duo.

"All the things!!" Teigen captioned her post.

Users reveled in the cuteness of the photos and videos, with one follower noting that Miles' court skills display "the cutest violation of traveling I've ever seen."

Even Kris Jenner got in on the commenting, writing, "We need the recipe for this Christmas mix please!!! ❤️🥰🎄."

It's clear that the family is gearing up for an epic holiday celebration -- the Cravings author shared the behind-the-scenes look at her and Luna's culinary fun earlier in the week.

Teigen took to her Instagram Story to share the video of Luna wearing festive pajamas and mixing muddy buddies on Tuesday. "Late night vanilla pudding muddy buddies (with chocolate)," she captioned the video.

She shared the finished product, which she filled in a glass jar and wrapped with a ribbon, and snapped a photo of Luna with the jar in front of their Christmas tree for the gallery.

Legend spoke with ET during one of The Voice's live tapings that same day, where he shared what his two oldest children are looking for this Christmas.

"Luna loves art and magic," the "Bring Me Love" singer shared. "And so anything with art and magic. She's our little artist, creative genius. She's really in touch with creativity and loves gifts that enable her to take advantage of that."

And when it comes to Miles, he's all about two things. "Miles loves cars and football," the GRAMMY-winning singer shared.

Here's hoping he gets his fill of them and more this holiday!

