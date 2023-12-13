John Legend is ready to bring some holiday cheer to his and Chrissy Teigen's children!

On Tuesday, ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke to the coach at one of The Voice live tapings, and he shared what his two oldest children are looking for this Christmas.

"Luna loves art and magic," the "Bring Me Love" singer shared of his and Teigen's 7-year-old daughter. "And so anything with art and magic. She's our little artist, creative genius. She's really in touch with creativity and loves gifts that enable her to take advantage of that."

When it comes to their 5-year-old son, Miles, he's all about two things.

"Miles loves cars and football," the GRAMMY-winning singer shared.

In addition to Luna and Miles, Legend and Teigen are parents of 11-month-old daughter Esti and 6-month old son Wren, whom they welcomed via surrogate five months after their daughter's birth.

Luna is already getting in the holiday spirit. On Tuesday, while her dad was at work, she stayed home and had some holiday baking fun with her mom.

Teigen took to her Instagram Story to share a video of Luna -- wearing festive pajamas -- and mixing muddy buddies.

"Late night vanilla pudding muddy buddies (with chocolate)," she captioned the video.

The Cravings author shared the finished product, which she filled in a glass jar, and wrapped with a ribbon.

Before the holiday season, Legend has to work on getting two singers on Team Legend past the semi-finals on The Voice. Now with the voting down to the wire, ET suggested maybe he can get his army of kids to help move him to the winner's circle.

"They don't have their own phones," he quipped. "I feel like that might be cheating."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

