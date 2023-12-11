Ruby Leigh took on a country music fan favorite on Monday's The Voice semifinals -- and performed it to perfection!

The season 24 semifinals featured the Top 9 singers performing a fan-selected song, and for Ruby it was a country classic: John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads"

Coach Reba McEntire called the 16-year-old singer a "show-stopper" in rehearsals, and that carried over to her live performance where she wowed the coaches and crowd with her

"You did a great job," Reba praised. "You did everything to perfection. I'm really, really proud, you sang your butt off tonight."

John Legend agreed, telling the talented young singer, "I've been a fan of yours since day one."

"I love that you are always so authentically you... and sing the music that means so much to you," he added, praising Ruby's consistency and commitment to her country music roots -- as well as her impressive high notes.

ET spoke with the coaches on the red carpet ahead of the season's first live show, and all of them marveled at the range of talent they've seen on the show this year.

"The talent this year has just been like, across the board -- all of our teams are pretty insane," Niall raved. "The voices that I have this year are just like, some of the best singers I've ever heard."

John agreed, saying, "The depth of the talent this season is better than I've ever seen it on this show since I've been here."

"This is my eighth season and I've never seen just this level of quality across the board," he continued. "I'm so impressed with our artists this year."

"I have some amazing singers, and I think it's just gonna come down to at this point people start to fall in love with not just the voice, but the person as well," Gwen shared. "It's ridiculous this season. I know we say that every season and it always feels like that, but this one has a particularly tall order."

"I really couldn't tell you [who might win]," Reba agreed.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

