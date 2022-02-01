Chrissy Teigen Reveals New Elephant Tattoo, Shares Meaning
Tony Awards 2021: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and More Stars Ste…
'Euphoria' Cast on Their Close Bond Amid a 'Chaotic' Season 2 (E…
‘Darcey & Stacey’: Darcey and Stacey Dish on Season 3 and Darcey…
Remembering Sidney Poitier: Viola Davis, Barack Obama & More Pay…
'90 Day Fiancé': Loren and Alexei on Their New Spinoff and Son A…
How Lady Gaga Is Approaching New Projects After 'House of Gucci'…
Oliver Hudson Gives Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘The Cleaning Lady…
'Wipeout' Contestants Fight Their Way Through Obstacle Course to…
Adrienne Houghton Gives an Inside Look at ‘I Can See Your Voice’…
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Spotted Together on Bahamas Get…
Jessica Chastain on ‘Zero Dark Thirty’ 10 Years Later and PSIFA …
Cardi B Shares Adorable Video of Offset Cradling Son
'Mayor of Kingstown' Finale Sneak Peek: Jeremy Renner Gets Into …
How John Cena Brought a Likeability Factor to His ‘Peacemaker’ C…
Darcey and Georgi Open up About Their Issues at Couples Therapy …
Denzel Washington Pays Tribute to Sidney Poitier (Exclusive)
Jamie Lynn Spears on Britney's Conservatorship and Finding Her O…
'Harry Potter' Reunion Producers Admit to Emma Watson-Related Mi…
Watch Cardi B's Morning Routine With Kulture and Newborn Son
Chrissy Teigen has some new ink! On Monday, the Cravings: Hungry for More author showed off her delicate elephant tattoo located on her wrist.
“In my past life I was an elephant,” the caption, which was written out in Thai, read. In the photo, the tattoo -- which sticks out under the sleeve of a sweater -- shows the animal with his trunk up, which many believe is a sign of good luck.
In the comments, Teigen’s friends reacted to the ink.
"That you have an elephant tattoo before me, I’m slacking! I love it,” Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi wrote.
Teigen has never been shy about showing off her ink. In June, the mother of two shared she got a butterfly drawn by her and John Legend’s 5-year-old daughter, Luna, inked on her arm.
In December, the 36-year-old opened up about her decision to get the sentimental tattoo -- and how her husband backed out of their original plan.
"Luna was drawing on us one night, and then she was like, 'This is the best butterfly I've ever drawn!' and I was like, 'I agree!'" Teigen said during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. "And then she drew like a beautiful floral bouquet on John's arm."
"He was like, 'I'll tattoo mine if you tattoo yours?' And I was like, 'Well, I don't want to say it, but yours looks a lot better than mine,'" Teigen continued. "But we support the arts in our household."
The former model admitted that the “All of You” musician ended up not getting the tattoo. "Then I went and got mine done, and he never went and got his done!" Teigen exclaimed, quickly adding, "But I love it, Luna! So much."
Shortly after the interview aired, Legend revealed that he made good on his promise and got the tattoo.
"New tattoo by @winterstone based on a sketch by Luna," the GRAMMY winner wrote on his Instagram Stories over footage of him getting the ink.
RELATED CONTENT:
Chrissy Teigen Has Girls' Weekend With 5-year-old Daughter Luna
John Legend Gets Adorable Tattoo Drawn by Daughter Luna
John Legend Backed Out of Getting a Tattoo Drawn by Daughter Luna
Related Gallery