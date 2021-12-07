Chrissy Teigen Says John Legend Backed Out of Getting a Tattoo With Her Drawn By Daughter Luna
John Legend would do anything for his kids -- except, perhaps, let them design his next tattoo.
Chrissy Teigen sat down with Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday -- while promoting her new book Cravings: All Together: Recipes to Love: A Cookbook -- and reflected on how she wound up with an adorable cartoon drawing of a butterfly on her forearm, which was sketched by her 5-year-old daughter, Luna.
"Luna was drawing on us one night, and then she was like, 'This is the best butterfly I've ever drawn!' and I was like, 'I agree!'" Teigen recounted. "And then she drew like a beautiful floral bouquet on John's arm."
"He was like, 'I'll tattoo mine if you tattoo yours?' And I was like, 'Well, I don't want to say it, but yours looks a lot better than mine,'" Teigen continued, laughing. "But we support the arts in our household."
As it turns out, however, Teigen apparently supports the arts a tiny bit more, as Legend "didn't even end up getting it!"
Teigen said her husband took a photo of their tattoos and said he'd take them to their usual tattoo artist.
"Then I went and got mine done, and he never went and got his done!" Teigen exclaimed, quickly adding, "But I love it, Luna! So much."
Teigen -- who also shares a 3-year-old son, Miles, with Legend -- first showed off her tattoo on Instagram in June with a black-and-white snapshot of the cute design.
"Luna drew this butterfly on me today and it seemed fitting to make permanent," she wrote, in part. "I wanted @winterstone to move and center it, due to issues I also discuss in therapy, but in the end we decided to leave it right where she belonged. A little imperfect, a little messy, but hell she’s here to stay. Lol."
For more on Teigen's adorable family, check out the video below!
