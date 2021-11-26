Chrissy Teigen Celebrates Not Making 'Any Crucial Recipe Errors' During Sober Thanksgiving
Chrissy Teigen is enjoying an important Thanksgiving this year! The cookbook author took to Instagram on Thursday to share her picturesque holiday feast with her family, which also served as a vital milestone in her sobriety journey.
Teigen shared that this year's dinner was remarkably different because it was "the first time I have ever been able to enjoy everyone enjoying dinner!!"
"I used to start my thanksgiving prep with a shot of cafe patron (COFFEE TEQUILA) and I'd pretty much take another every couple of hours," she wrote. "I didn't even make any crucial recipe errors this year! toot toot goes the horn! anyhoo hope you had a beautiful holiday. grateful for you and your love."
Ever the supportive husband, John Legend responded to the post telling his wife, "This meal was flawless."
The mother of two first opened up about her sobriety in December 2020, revealing she first decided to get sober on her birthday last November.
"On my birthday, I got this book from my doctor and friend," Teigen wrote at the time referencing the book Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed with Alcohol. "I was done with making an a** out of myself in front of people (I'm still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like s**t by six, not being able to sleep. I have been sober ever since."
Teigen has embarked on several 'firsts' since then, including her 'first sober Italian getaway' back in August. The 35-year-old model shared some glam photos of herself and Legend in Capri, Italy, attending the UNICEF gala.
"But really thanks for making me feel so pretty and helping me along in my quest to have my first sober Italian getaway," she shared. "I hate the word sober by the way, it’s so rehab/medical. Anyhow honestly it was so so trippy being sober at something you typically would have been wasted at. that paired with all the crazy hot young models and club dudes and seeing your young self over and over, oh man it was crazy. anyhow I dunno. I’m rambling. we had so much fun. I didn’t do anything I’d regret and I’m glad I’ll get to remember it all!!"
